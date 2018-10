European Commission - EUROSTAT Second quarter of 2018 - EU28 current account surplus €62.0 bn - €54.0 bn surplus for trade in services The EU28 seasonally adjusted current account of the balance of payments recorded a surplus of €62.0 billion (1.6% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2018, down from a surplus of €68.2 billion (1.7% of GDP) in the first quarter of 2018 and up from a surplus of €41.3 billion (1.1% of GDP) in the second quarter of 2017, according to estimates released by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/5988