Flash estimate - September 2018 - Euro area annual inflation up to 2.1%

Brussels, 28 September 2018

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.1% in September 2018, up from 2.0% in August 2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

