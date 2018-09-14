European Commission - EUROSTAT July 2018 - Euro area international trade in goods surplus €17.6 bn - €0.1 bn surplus for EU28 The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in July 2018 was €194.6 billion, an increase of 9.4% compared with July 2017 (€177.8 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €177.1 bn, a rise of 13.4% compared with July 2017 (€156.2 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €17.6 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in July 2018, compared with +€21.6 bn in July 2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to €162.3 bn in July 2018, up by 9.3% compared with July 2017. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/5766