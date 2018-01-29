European Commission - EUROSTAT Government finance statistics - The extent of contingent liabilities and non-performing loans in the EU Member States Data on contingent liabilities and non-performing loans of EU governments for the year 2016 have been published today by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. This publication includes data on government guarantees, liabilities related to public-private partnerships recorded off-balance sheet of government and liabilities of government controlled entities (public corporations) classified outside general government. Contingent liabilities are only potential liabilities. They may become actual government liabilities if specific conditions prevail. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/501