European Commission - EUROSTAT Smarter, greener, more inclusive? - How is the European Union progressing towards its Europe 2020 targets? - EU mostly on track. Research & development and poverty alleviation lagging behind The Europe 2020 strategy, adopted by the European Council in June 2010, is the European Union's agenda for jobs and growth for the current decade. As a main objective, the strategy strives to deliver high levels of employment, productivity and social cohesion in the Member States, while reducing the impact on the natural environment. To reach this objective, the EU has adopted targets to be reached by 2020 in five areas: employment, research & development (R&D), climate change & energy, education and poverty reduction. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/4551