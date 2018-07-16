European Commission - EUROSTAT May 2018 - Euro area international trade in goods surplus €16.5 bn - €0.2 bn surplus for EU28 The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in May 2018 was €189.6 billion, a decrease of 0.8% compared with May 2017 (€191.2 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €173.1 bn, a rise of 0.7% compared with May 2017 (€171.9 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €16.5 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in May 2018, compared with +€19.3 bn in May 2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to €162.3 bn in May 2018, up by 0.5% compared with May 2017. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/4547