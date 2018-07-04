Navigation path

First release for the first quarter of 2018 - Business investment rate up to 23.1% in the euro area - Business profit share down to 40.6%

Brussels, 4 July 2018

In the first quarter of 2018, the business investment rate was 23.1% in the euro area, compared with 22.9% in the previous quarter.

STAT/18/4351


