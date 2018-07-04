The household saving rate in the euro area was 12.0% in the first quarter of 2018, compared with 12.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
First release for the first quarter of 2018 - Household saving rate down to 12.0% in the euro area - Household investment rate nearly stable at 9.0%
Brussels, 4 July 2018
The household saving rate in the euro area was 12.0% in the first quarter of 2018, compared with 12.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017.
STAT/18/4350
