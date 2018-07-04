Navigation path

Left navigation

Additional tools

Other available languages: FR DE

Back to the search results
European Commission - EUROSTAT

First release for the first quarter of 2018 - Household saving rate down to 12.0% in the euro area - Household investment rate nearly stable at 9.0%

Brussels, 4 July 2018

The household saving rate in the euro area was 12.0% in the first quarter of 2018, compared with 12.2% in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Full text available on EUROSTAT website

STAT/18/4350


Side Bar

Footer