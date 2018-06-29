Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.0% in June 2018, up from 1.9% in May 2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
Accessibility tools
Service tools
Language selector
Navigation path
Left navigation
Additional tools
|
Flash estimate - June 2018 - Euro area annual inflation up to 2.0%
Brussels, 29 June 2018
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.0% in June 2018, up from 1.9% in May 2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
STAT/18/4323
Side Bar