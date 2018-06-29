Navigation path

Flash estimate - June 2018 - Euro area annual inflation up to 2.0%

Brussels, 29 June 2018

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 2.0% in June 2018, up from 1.9% in May 2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

