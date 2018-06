European Commission - EUROSTAT Tourism statistics - Over one third of EU's population did not take a tourism trip in 2016 - Nearly half reported financial reasons as main obstacle In 2016, 62% of the EU population (aged 15 or over) made at least one tourism trip for personal purposes. Half (50%) went on at least one domestic tourism trip with at least one overnight stay in 2016 and nearly one third (32%) took at least one trip abroad. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/4322