European Commission - EUROSTAT Farm structure survey 2016 - Of the 10.3 million farms in the EU, two thirds are less than 5 ha in size - Only 11% of farm managers are under 40 years old A little over 171 million hectares of land in the European Union (EU) were used for agricultural production in 2016 – about 40% of the EU's total land area. This supported about 10.3 million farms and farm managers. Although numerous, most of the EU's farms were small in nature, two-thirds being less than 5 hectares (ha) in size. In contrast, the 3% of EU farms of 100 ha or more in size worked over half of the EU's utilised agricultural area. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/4298