European Commission - EUROSTAT A new digital publication - The European economy since 2000 - A statistical portrait “The European economy since the start of the millennium – a statistical portrait”is a brand new digital publication issued today by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. It has been designed to be accessible to the public at large and aims to show in an easy and interactive way statistics on the EU's economy, its households, businesses and governments from the year 2000 until today. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/4245