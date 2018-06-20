European Commission - EUROSTAT Consumer price levels in 2017 - Price levels varied by almost one to three across the EU Member States - Widest gap for restaurants and hotels and for alcohol and tobacco In 2017, price levels for consumer goods and services differed widely in the European Union (EU). Denmark (142% of the EU average)had the highest price level, followed by Luxembourg (127%), Ireland and Sweden (both 125%), Finland (122%) and the United Kingdom (117%). At the opposite end of the scale, the lowest price level was found in Bulgaria (48%), while Romania (52%) and Poland (56%) were just above 50% of the average. In other words, price levels for consumer goods and services in the EU varied by almost one to three between the cheapest and the most expensive Member State. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/4225