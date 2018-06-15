European Commission - EUROSTAT April 2018 - Euro area international trade in goods surplus €16.7 bn - €1.0 bn deficit for EU28 The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in April 2018 was €182.9 billion, an increase of 8.0% compared with April 2017 (€169.3 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €166.2 bn, a rise of 8.1% compared with April 2017 (€153.7 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €16.7 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in April 2018, compared with +€15.7 bn in April 2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to €157.4 bn in April 2018, up by 9.8% compared with April 2017. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/4162