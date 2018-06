European Commission - EUROSTAT April 2018 compared with March 2018 - Volume of retail trade up by 0.1% in euro area - Up by 0.4% in EU28 In April 2018 compared with March 2018, the seasonally adjusted volume of retail trade increased by 0.1% in the euro area (EA19) and increased by 0.4% in the EU28, according to estimates from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. In March, the retail trade volume increased by 0.4% in the euro area and by 0.2% in the EU28. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/4050