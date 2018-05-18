European Commission - EUROSTAT March 2018 - Euro area international trade in goods surplus €26.9 bn - €11.5 bn surplus for EU28 The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in March 2018 was €199.9 billion, a decrease of 2.9% compared with March 2017 where they peaked at €205.9 bn. Imports from the rest of the world stood at €173.0 bn, a fall of 2.5% compared with March 2017 (€177.4 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €26.9 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in March 2018, compared with +€28.5 bn in March 2017. Intra-euro area trade fell to €170.5 bn in March 2018, down by 0.6% compared with March 2017. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/3849