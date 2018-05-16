European Commission - EUROSTAT Asylum applicants considered to be unaccompanied minors - Over 31 000 unaccompanied minors among asylum seekers registered in the EU in 2017 - Afghan continued to be the top citizenship In 2017, 31 400 asylum seekers applying for international protection in the Member States of the European Union (EU) were considered to be unaccompanied minors. This was nearly half the number recorded in 2016 (63 200 unaccompanied minors registered) and almost one-third of the peak registered in 2015 (95 200), but over two and a half times higher than the annual average during the period 2008-2013 (around 12 000 per year). In total in the EU, unaccompanied minors accounted for 15% of all asylum applicants aged less than 18. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/3807