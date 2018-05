European Commission - EUROSTAT Early estimates of CO2 emissions from energy use - In 2017, CO2 emissions in the EU estimated to have increased compared with 2016 Eurostat estimates that in 2017 carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) emissions from fossil fuel combustion increased by 1.8% in the European Union (EU), compared with the previous year. CO 2 emissions are a major contributor to global warming and account for around 80% of all EU greenhouse gas emissions. They are influenced by factors such as climate conditions, economic growth, size of the population, transport and industrial activities. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/3668