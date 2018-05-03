Navigation path

Flash estimate - April 2018 - Euro area annual inflation down to 1.2%

Brussels, 3 May 2018

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.2% in April2018, down from 1.3% in March2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

STAT/18/3664


