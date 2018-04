European Commission - EUROSTAT Fourth quarter of 2017 - Household real income per capita up in the euro area and in the EU28 - Real consumption per capita stable in euro area and up in EU28 In the euro area, in real terms, household income per capita increased by 0.3% in the fourth quarter of 2017, after an increase of 0.4% in the previous quarter. Household real consumption per capita was stable in the fourth quarter of 2017, after an increase of 0.4% in the third quarter of 2017. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/3585