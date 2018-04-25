European Commission - EUROSTAT Europe 2020 education indicators in 2017 - The EU has almost reached its target for share of persons aged 30 to 34 with tertiary education - The share of early leavers from education and training continues decreasing Today, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, publishes the most recent data for the EU and its Member States on achievement against the two Europe 2020 education headline targets. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/3530