European Commission - EUROSTAT Europe 2020 employment indicators-Employment rate of people aged 20 to 64 in the EU reached a new peak at 72.2% in 2017-Nine Member States already achieved their 2020 targets In 2017, the employment rate of people aged 20 to 64 in the European Union (EU) stood at 72.2%, up compared with 2016 (71.1%). The Europe 2020 strategy target is to reach a total employment rate for people aged 20 to 64 of at least 75% in the EU by 2020. This objective has been translated into different national targets in order to reflect the situation and possibilities of each Member State to contribute to the common goal. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/3464