European Commission - EUROSTAT Asylum decisions in the EU-EU Member States granted protection to more than half a million asylum seekers in 2017-Almost one-third of the beneficiaries were Syrians The 28 Member States of the European Union (EU) granted protection status to 538 000 asylum seekers in 2017, down by almost 25% from 2016. In addition to these, the EU Member States received nearly 24 000 resettled refugees. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/3443