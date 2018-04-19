The 28 Member States of the European Union (EU) granted protection status to 538 000 asylum seekers in 2017, down by almost 25% from 2016. In addition to these, the EU Member States received nearly 24 000 resettled refugees.
Asylum decisions in the EU-EU Member States granted protection to more than half a million asylum seekers in 2017-Almost one-third of the beneficiaries were Syrians
Brussels, 19 April 2018
STAT/18/3443
