Asylum decisions in the EU-EU Member States granted protection to more than half a million asylum seekers in 2017-Almost one-third of the beneficiaries were Syrians

Brussels, 19 April 2018

The 28 Member States of the European Union (EU) granted protection status to 538 000 asylum seekers in 2017, down by almost 25% from 2016. In addition to these, the EU Member States received nearly 24 000 resettled refugees.

