European Commission - EUROSTAT Fourth quarter of 2017 compared with fourth quarter of 2016 - House prices up by 4.2% in the euro area - Up by 4.5% in the EU House prices, as measured by the House Price Index, rose by 4.2% in the euro area and by 4.5% in the EU in the fourth quarter of 2017 compared with the same quarter of the previous year. These figures come from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/3164