Other available languages: FR DE

European Commission - EUROSTAT

Flash estimate - March 2018 - Euro area annual inflation up to 1.4%

Brussels, 4 April 2018

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.4% in March 2018, up from 1.1% in February, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

STAT/18/2824


