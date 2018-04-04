Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.4% in March 2018, up from 1.1% in February, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
Flash estimate - March 2018 - Euro area annual inflation up to 1.4%
Brussels, 4 April 2018
