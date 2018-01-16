European Commission - EUROSTAT How is the EU progressing towards the circular economy? A circular economy aims to maintain the value of products, materials and resources for as long as possible and minimise the generation of waste. The European Commission publishes today aCommunication on the monitoring framework for the circular economy and an accompanying Staff working document.In order to underpin this initiative, Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union, is launching a new website section dedicated to circular economy reporting all the indicators of the monitoring framework, updated with latest data, as well as supporting visualisation tools. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/268