European Commission - EUROSTAT Births and fertility in 2016 - Women in EU have first child on average at 29 - Over 5 million births in EU in 2016 In 2016, 5.148 million babies were born in the European Union (EU), compared with 5.103 million in 2015. On average in the EU, women who gave birth to their first child in 2016 were 29 years old. Across Member States, first time mothers were on average the youngest in Bulgaria and the oldest in Italy. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/2665