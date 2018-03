European Commission - EUROSTAT International trade in goods in 2017 - A third of EU trade is with the United States and China - At Member State level, trade within the EU largely prevails In 2017, the United States (€631 billion, or 16.9% of total EU trade in goods) and China (€573 bn, or 15.3%) continued to be the two main goods trading partners of the European Union (EU), well ahead of Switzerland (€261 bn, or 7.0%), Russia (€231 bn, or 6.2%), Turkey (€154 bn, or 4.1%) and Japan (€129 bn, or 3.5%). Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/2584