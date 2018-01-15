European Commission - EUROSTAT November 2017 - Euro area international trade in goods surplus €26.3 bn - €8.0 bn surplus for EU28 The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in November 2017 was €197.5 billion, an increase of 7.7% compared with November 2016 (€183.5 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €171.2 bn, a rise of 7.3% compared with November 2016 (€159.6 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €26.3 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in November 2017, compared with +€23.8 bn in November 2016. Intra-euro area trade rose to €165.5 bn in November 2017, up by 6.9% compared with November 2016. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/241