Employment in EU regions in 2016 Employment grew in 8 out of 10 EU regions

Brussels, 22 March 2018

In 2016, 231 of the EU regions (84%) saw their employment grow in 2016. In 32 other regions, the number of persons employed decreased and in a further 12 employment remained stable.

