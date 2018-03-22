In 2016, 231 of the EU regions (84%) saw their employment grow in 2016. In 32 other regions, the number of persons employed decreased and in a further 12 employment remained stable.
Accessibility tools
Service tools
Language selector
Navigation path
Left navigation
Additional tools
|
Employment in EU regions in 2016 Employment grew in 8 out of 10 EU regions
Brussels, 22 March 2018
In 2016, 231 of the EU regions (84%) saw their employment grow in 2016. In 32 other regions, the number of persons employed decreased and in a further 12 employment remained stable.
STAT/18/2361
Side Bar