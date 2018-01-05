Navigation path

European Commission - EUROSTAT

Flash estimate - December 2017 - Euro area annual inflation down to 1.4%

Brussels, 5 January 2018

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.4% in December 2017, down from 1.5% in November 2017, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.

STAT/18/22


