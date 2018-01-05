Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.4% in December 2017, down from 1.5% in November 2017, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
Accessibility tools
Service tools
Language selector
Navigation path
Left navigation
Additional tools
|
Flash estimate - December 2017 - Euro area annual inflation down to 1.4%
Brussels, 5 January 2018
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.4% in December 2017, down from 1.5% in November 2017, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
STAT/18/22
Side Bar