European Commission - EUROSTAT Agricultural land prices and rents Land prices vary considerably between and within Member States On average, the Netherlands recorded the most expensive purchase price of one hectare of arable land in the EU in 2016 (EUR 63 000). Indeed, the price of arable land in every region of the Netherlands was above all other available national averages in the EU. However, among the EU regions for which data are available, the most expensive price for arable land was in the Liguria region of Italy (an average EUR 108 000 per hectare). Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/2261