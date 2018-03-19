European Commission - EUROSTAT January 2018-Euro area international trade in goods surplus €3.3 bn-€20.3 bn deficit for EU28 The first estimate for euro area (EA19) exports of goods to the rest of the world in January 2018 was €178.6 billion, an increase of 9.1% compared with January 2017 (€163.7 bn). Imports from the rest of the world stood at €175.4 bn, a rise of 6.3% compared with January 2017 (€165.0 bn). As a result, the euro area recorded a €3.3 bn surplus in trade in goods with the rest of the world in January 2018, compared with a deficit of €1.4 bn in January 2017. Intra-euro area trade rose to €159.8 bn in January 2018, up by 8.8% compared with January 2017. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/2124