European Commission - EUROSTAT 8 March 2018: International Women's Day-Women in the EU earned on average 16% less than men in 2016 - Lowest pay gap in Romania and Italy, highest in Estonia In 2016, the unadjusted gender pay gap stood at just over 16% in the European Union (EU). In other words, women earned on average 84 cents for every euro a man makes per hour. Across Member States, the gender pay gap in 2016 ranged from just over 5% in Romania and Italy, to more than 25% in Estonia, followed by the Czech Republic and Germany (both almost 22%). Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/1643