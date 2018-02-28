European Commission - EUROSTAT January 2018 - Euro area unemployment at 8.6% - EU28 at 7.3% The euro area (EA19) seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 8.6% in January 2018, stable compared to December 2017 and down from 9.6% in January 2017. This is the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since December 2008. The EU28 unemployment rate was 7.3% in January 2018, stable compared to December 2017 and down from 8.1% in January 2017. This remains the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since October 2008. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/1422