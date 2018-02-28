The euro area (EA19) seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 8.6% in January 2018, stable compared to December 2017 and down from 9.6% in January 2017. This is the lowest rate recorded in the euro area since December 2008. The EU28 unemployment rate was 7.3% in January 2018, stable compared to December 2017 and down from 8.1% in January 2017. This remains the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since October 2008. These figures are published by Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.