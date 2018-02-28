Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.2% in February2018, down from 1.3% in January2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
Flash estimate - February 2018 - Euro area annual inflation down to 1.2%
Brussels, 28 February 2018
Euro area annual inflation is expected to be 1.2% in February2018, down from 1.3% in January2018, according to a flash estimate from Eurostat, the statistical office of the European Union.
STAT/18/1382
