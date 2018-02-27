Navigation path

GDP per capita in 276 EU regions - Regional GDP per capita ranged from 29% to 611% of the EU average in 2016

Brussels, 27 February 2018

In 2016, regional GDP per capita, expressed in terms of purchasing power standards, ranged from 29% of the European Union (EU) average in the Bulgarian region of Severozapaden, to 611% of the average in Inner London - West in the United Kingdom.

STAT/18/1342


