European Commission - EUROSTAT GDP per capita in 276 EU regions - Regional GDP per capita ranged from 29% to 611% of the EU average in 2016 In 2016, regional GDP per capita, expressed in terms of purchasing power standards, ranged from 29% of the European Union (EU) average in the Bulgarian region of Severozapaden, to 611% of the average in Inner London - West in the United Kingdom. Full text available on EUROSTAT website STAT/18/1342