Bonjour et une très bonne année à toutes et à tous.

A ce premier Eurogroupe de l'année, nous avons d'abord discuté de la recommandation de politique économique pour la zone euro, que la Commission a présenté en novembre.

Cette discussion a eu lieu dans un contexte où, si la croissance est encore solide, plusieurs risques pèsent sur les perspectives économiques. La recommandation est là pour donner le message qu'il faut que la zone euro soit prête à y faire face et ce que nous voulons fournir c'est une feuille de route dans ce sens.

Comment?

En améliorant la résilience de nos économies

En soutenant l'investissement public et privé

En accroissant la productivité

En rendant nos marchés de travail plus inclusifs

Et en en améliorant la composition de nos finances publiques

Et bien sûr, en poursuivant la réforme de l'Union Economique et Monétaire – ce qui me permet de passer à l'autre sujet dont nous avons discuté aujourd'hui.

As you know, the December Euro Summit agreed on a number of steps on the road to a stronger Economic and Monetary Union, following the many discussions we had at the Eurogroup level over the course of last year.

Today we began the work of turning these commitments into concrete decisions in the coming months, for instance on ESM Treaty changes and on the parameters of the budgetary instrument.

As Mario has said, we have agreed on a work programme that covers all three strands of issues on the table:

ESM reform,

completion of the banking union including how to take forward EDIS. EDIS is a very important project for the European Commission;

and fiscal issues.

On the last point, we agreed to have an in-depth discussion at our next meeting on February 12 on the euro area budgetary instrument for convergence and competitiveness. We need to converge on the main objectives – investment, public/private and reform support, the size and the financing of the instrument. We will also continue technical work on the stabilisation function. I want to say one more time that for the Commission creating such a stabilisation function in order to be capable of delivering on convergence between our economies is of high sensitivity, high importance because we live in a world where inequalities create tensions. We need to address this issue and that's what the euro area budget is first about.