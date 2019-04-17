.

Monsieur le Président,

Monsieur le Premier ministre,

Mesdames et Messieurs les députés,

Je suis heureux de retrouver ici le Premier ministre de la Lettonie, qui connaît bien cet hémicycle pour y avoir siégé pendant neuf années.

Je suis d'autant plus heureux de le voir que je me rappellerai toujours de la première Présidence lettone du Conseil des ministres. Je m'en rappelle parce que ce fut la première vraie Présidence de cette Commission parce que nous avons cohabité pendant deux mois avec la Présidence italienne. Je me souviens en particulier du dernier jour de cette Présidence lettone parce que dans la nuit du 29 au 30 juin fut adoptée la Directive sur les frais d'itinérance, assurant, garantissant l'accès libre et sans discrimination à l'internet. Ce qui prouve par ailleurs : en Europe il faut avoir de la patience et qu'il faut la garder jusqu'au tout dernier jour. Nous discutons souvent, comme si nous n'avions pas autre chose à faire, du Brexit. Avant les élections, il serait peut-être recommandable d'attirer l'attention des citoyens sur les performances que nous avons sues réaliser au cours des dernières années, dont notamment la décision utile sur le roaming. Le Brexit est important – la vie quotidienne des citoyens l'est plus.

Nous avons voulu être, et nous le fûmes, la Commission du dialogue. Nous avons organisé des rencontres avec les citoyens, 1 600 dialogues citoyens. Ce qui prouve d'ailleurs que les Commissaires ne s'enferment pas dans le bunker du Berlaymont, mais circulent à travers l'Europe, ce qui prouve que la Commission n'est pas une bande de putschistes, d'illégitimes, mais que nous sommes au contact quotidien avec les citoyens.

L'Europe ne peut pas se faire contre la volonté des peuples, ne peut pas se faire sans les nations – les nations sont importantes. Ceux qui pensent que les nations sont une invention provisoire de l'histoire se trompent lourdement. Les nations se sont installées dans la durée et donc il ne faut plus, me semble-t-il, parler des États-Unis d'Europe parce que cela donne l'impression comme si l'Union européenne était en train de s'étatiser. L'Europe ne sera jamais un État copiant le modèle des États-Unis d'Amérique – jamais. Nous voulons être Lettons, Allemands, Bavarois, Bretons, Français, Luxembourgeois, mais nous sommes aussi Européens. Il n'y a pas de contradiction entre le patriotisme responsable et l'appartenance à un ensemble plus grand que constitue l'Union européenne.

Nous avons voulu – nous, Commission – cesser d'interférer dans toutes les petites choses de la vie quotidienne des citoyens et nous avons voulu nous concentrer sur les grands enjeux de l'avenir. Tel fut le contrat que la Commission a passé avec vous, les représentants élus de l'Europe, lorsqu'en juillet 2014 je vous ai présenté les grandes priorités politiques de ma Commission.

Ce ne furent pas des propos en l'air. Dès mai 2018, nous avions présenté toutes les propositions et initiatives que nous avions annoncées en 2014.

Jusqu'à ce jour, 350 de nos propositions ont été adoptées, 164 restent sur la table des

co-législateurs, portant sur des réformes importantes dont notamment le régime d'asile. J'aurais souhaité que nous puissions adopter toutes les directives qui gravitent autour de la nécessaire réforme du régime d'asile. Mais j'ai une satisfaction tout de même : jamais dans l'histoire parlementaire de l'Europe, autant de progrès furent faits en matière sociale. Le domaine social qui pendant de trop longues années fut l'enfant pauvre de la construction européenne. Je voulais remercier les députés d'avoir accompagné avec volonté et détermination les progrès sociaux que la Commission a initiés.

Mr President,

Latvia is a country that knows better than most what it takes and what it is worth to be part of our Union. The Prime Minister made this clear in his excellent speech a few moments ago. You are a country, Mr Prime Minister, that has always taken its destiny into its own hands. You have lived up to the words of one of your famous poets who said: “We will be as great as our will.” And you are. Because your will is great.

You have fought for your freedoms, in difficult circumstances – by far more difficult than the rest of the Europeans can ever imagine. You have made history instead of being the victims of history imposed by one of your biggest neighbours. You have said no to the guns and to the tanks, and you have fought for your liberty, for your freedom. It is one of the best events in recent history that Latvia and others have gained freedom and have fought for their place in the sun. The place of Latvia was not in the dark and in the shadow. The place of Latvia is a place in the sun and we are happy that you have joined the European Union and not a single day did we regret that Latvia became a member of the European Union.

You have joined the Schengen area and I fully agree with what you said about internal borders and the protection of external borders. The Commission has proposed a European border and coast guard of 10,000 people, men and women. The Council was postponing this to 2027 whereas the Commission had proposed 2020. But everyone is saying: We have to protect our external borders. Let us do it! The proposals are on the table.

You are helping to make Europe stronger and safer. You are one of the 25 Member States that launched Permanent Structured Cooperation on defence matters in December 2017. And I am delighted that you are playing a full role in a number of European projects, from making cross-border military mobility easier – that is important for Latvia –; you are making cross-border military mobility easier and you are countering the threat of sea mines.

In doing so you have become the embodiment and living proof of how Europe enhances national sovereignty and influence. Take energy – you were mentioning this very important dimension of European policy. Your history and your geography meant that Latvia and the Baltics were an isolated energy island cut off from the rest of Europe. When we took office, I made it clear that the European Union will never leave its citizens out in the cold. And it will never leave a Member State in the dark. For me, this was a Baltic issue – yes –, but not only a Baltic issue. It was a European one.

This is why, when we took office, we created an Energy Union and made it a top priority to provide Latvia and its Baltic neighbours with the stable, secure and cheaper energy they need. Today we are well on the way to synchronising the Baltic electricity grid with the rest of Europe by 2025. We are investing in infrastructure and we now have the world's most ambitious and advanced climate and energy framework. I am delighted that we turned the Energy Union vision into a reality. I thank you and I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his leadership and work as a Member of this Parliament and as a Prime Minister today.

Herr Präsident,

Lettland bringt seine volle Kraft in Europa ein. Deshalb ist es normal, dass Europa auch in Lettland investiert. Denn in Lettland zu investieren, heißt, in die europäische Zukunft zu investieren. Die Letten wissen aus erster Hand, welche Wirkung dies haben kann: 50.000 lettische Arbeitssuchende und fast 9.000 Beschäftigte konnten seit 2014 dank europäischer Mittel neue Qualifikationen erlernen, um auf dem Arbeitsmarkt durchzustarten.

300 Kilometer neu gebaute oder instandgesetzte Straßen, aus EU-Mitteln finanziert, werden dazu beitragen, das Wirtschaftszentrum Riga mit den ländlichen Regionen sowie den Nachbarn Litauen und Estland zu verbinden.

999 Millionen Euro an Investitionen wurden dank des sogenannten "Juncker-Fonds" in Lettland mobilisiert. Die lettische Zukunft betrifft unser aller Zukunft und deshalb schlagen wir vor im nächsten EU-Haushalt 100 Milliarden Euro in Innovation und Forschung zu investieren. Wir wollen in die großen Herausforderungen investieren, denen wir uns nur gemeinsam als Team stellen können.

So wird beispielsweise die Finanzierung für stärkere Grenzen und Sicherheit fast verdreifacht. Wir werden sicherstellen, dass jeder vierte Euro des Haushaltes unsere Ziele für Klima und nachhaltige Entwicklung unterstützt. Und die Mittel für das Erasmus+-Programm werden auf 30 Milliarden Euro verdoppelt. Ich danke Premierminister Kariņš und seiner Regierung für die anhaltende Unterstützung, um uns auf diesem Weg aktiv zu begleiten.

Ich würde aber auch gerne etwas zu Ihrer Bemerkung die mittelfristige Finanzplanung betreffend sagen: Es ist richtig, dass wir in Innovation, Forschung, Jugend und Verteidigung investieren. Das können wir aber nur tun, wenn wir in bestehenden Politiken einige Kürzungen vornehmen – Agrar und Kohäsion. Ich bin darüber nicht glücklich, aber wenn wir alles so belassen, wie es ist, plus wir die neuen Prioritäten, auf die sich Parlament und Rat verständigt haben, auch finanzieren müssen, dann brächten wir den europäischen Haushalt auf ein Niveau von 1,4%. Und das will niemand. Mich würde das überhaupt nicht stören. Europa ist mehr wert als 1,4% seines Bruttonationalproduktes. Aber sogar das Parlament, in Haushaltsfragen weniger zurückhaltend als der Rat, hat das obere Limit für die Festlegung des europäischen Haushaltes auf 1,3% festgelegt. Wenn wir, als Kommission, 1,4% statt 1,1% vorgeschlagen hätten, dann hätten sogar Sie dem nicht zugestimmt und viele in diesem Hause auch nicht. Insofern muss man Prioritäten setzen ohne die bestehenden Politiken in der Mottenkiste unterzubringen, weil Agrar und Kohäsion sind wichtig und für einige Länder wichtiger, als für andere.

Lettland hat schwierige Jahre hinter sich, nicht nur wegen seiner geografischen Lage und wegen der historischen Belastung, der es unterliegt, sondern auch, weil die Wirtschaftskrise in Lettland voll zugeschlagen hat. Aber fünf Jahre nach dem Beginn unserer Amtszeit geht es der lettischen Wirtschaft deutlich besser. Das ist auch das Verdienst einer Ihrer Vorgänger, Valdis Dombrovskis, der Lettland auf Kurs gebracht hat. Und deshalb habe ich mich sehr darum bemüht, mit Erfolg, wie man sieht, dass er Vize-Präsident der Europäischen Kommission wird und zuständig für Euro und sozialen Dialog ist. Valdis, ich danke Dir für deine Arbeit!

Lettland mag ein kleineres Land sein – ich bin Spezialist für kleinere Länder. Aber es ist ein Land mit großen Ambitionen. Und es ist ein Ort, an dem West und Ost aufeinandertreffen. West und Ost dürfen nicht auseinander dividiert werden, sondern sind die zwei Lungenflügel der Europäischen Union. Wenn Europa gerne eine gute Zukunft hätte, dann muss es mit beiden Lungen atmen.

Dies ist die letzte Rede, die ich vor diesem Parlament in dieser Zusammensetzung halten darf. Mit schwerem Herzen sehe ich einige Kollegen sich aus der Politik oder aus dem Parlament zurückziehen. Ich habe die Arbeit hier mit Ihnen sehr gemocht, habe viel gelernt, habe viel gestritten, aber wir haben auch einiges geschafft. Es bleibt so, wie ich am ersten Tag meiner Amtszeit gesagt habe: Europa muss man lieben. Wenn man es nicht liebt, ist man zur Liebe nicht fähig. Ich liebe Europa! Es lebe Europa!