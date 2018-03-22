Good morning.

Dear Michael, dear Valdis,

Madame la Vice-présidente du Parlement européen,

Mesdames et Messieurs les députés et anciens députés,

Mesdames et Messieurs les ministres,

Chers amis,

Je ne peux pas prendre la parole aujourd'hui sans rendre hommage aux victimes des attentats qui ont frappé cette ville il y a exactement deux ans. A 200 mètres d'ici, après l'attentat terrible à l'aéroport de Zaventem, fut commis un acte barbare. J'ai connu beaucoup de ceux qui ont perdu la vie et je voudrais rendre hommage à la ville de Bruxelles, à la Belgique, aux autorités belges, aux citoyens belges d'avoir su dire non à ce qui fut un acte terrible. Et je voudrais aussi nous inviter tous à ne pas oublier ceux qui ont survécu, qui ont été blessés dans leur corps et dans leur âme. On dit: les attentats de Bruxelles ont coûté la vie à tant de personnes. On ne parle plus de ceux qui ont survécu et qui aujourd'hui peinent à retrouver une vie normale. Longtemps j'aurai mémoire de cette journée du 22 mars. J'étais à mon bureau à 100 mètres d'ici; le métro où on a commis l'attentat est à 200 mètres d'ici. J'ai entendu tout ce qu'il fallait entendre et jusqu'à ce jour je reste blessé moi-même.

Je voudrais à mon tour, après Valdis, vous souhaiter la bienvenue. Je suis ravi et honoré d'accueillir tant d'invités prestigieux à cette conférence qui marquera le déroulement et le développement des choses, et je suis content de pouvoir co-présider avec mon ami le Vice-président Dombrovskis cette conférence. Enfin, co-présider, c'est beaucoup dire – lorsque j'ai accepté de vous saluer, je n'étais pas très conscient du fait que je devrais recevoir avant le début du Conseil européen six Premiers ministres et Présidents, et donc je m'éclipserai assez rapidement. Co-présider aujourd'hui pour moi est chose facile.

J'aime, disait philosophe français Blaise Pascal, les choses qui vont ensemble. Et moi je voudrais que le secteur financier et l'avenir de notre planète aillent davantage ensemble.

L'horloge tourne en effet de plus en plus vite. Il nous faudrait au moins quatre planètes pour maintenir notre façon actuelle de vivre, de produire et de consommer. Or nous n'avons qu'une.

Alors nous devons vivre autrement, nous devons nous organiser autrement, que ce soit dans les domaines de la technologie, de l'énergie, de l'économie, mais aussi de la finance.

Et notre chance est que si les ressources de ce monde sont épuisables, la créativité humaine est inépuisable, y compris dans le secteur financier.

Il y a un peu plus de deux ans, en 2015, le monde a connu une année faste en accords historiques reflétant notre ambition de rendre grande la planète, qui est la patrie indivisible de l'humanité toute entière.

Le 25 septembre 2015, à l'Assemblée générale des Nations Unies, nous avons approuvé le programme de développement durable à l'horizon 2030. Et puis, le 12 décembre 2015 à Paris, nous avons adopté un accord contraignant, solide, durable, traduisant une vision sur le long terme d'une économie neutre en carbone.

Ces accords constituent les prémices d'un tournant pour le monde, mais nous ne pouvons qu'être interpellés par les catastrophes qui se sont succédé ces deux dernières années.

Des îles Fidji aux Antilles, de l'Asie du Sud-Est à la Grèce et aux pays baltes, et de l'Ouest canadien au Portugal, les dérèglements climatiques ont eu des conséquences humaines et économiques de plus en plus visibles et graves qui nous affectent tous, sans exception, y compris ceux qui persistent à en nier les effets.

Cela ne veut pas dire que rien n'a été fait. Au contraire. Partout à travers le monde, la transition écologique, qui est aussi économique, sociale et énergétique, est en marche.

Et chacun d'entre nous peut en être un acteur: du simple citoyen qui choisit les emballages en verre plutôt que ceux en plastique et recycle ce qui est recyclable, jusqu'aux entreprises, petites et grandes, qui évoluent vers de nouveaux modèles économiques respectueux de l'environnement, sans oublier les villes qui sont depuis longtemps des pionnières d'un autre mode de vie.

Cette transition dessine un monde nouveau, un monde pauvre en carbone et riche en opportunités pour la création d'emplois durables, pour notre indépendance énergétique, pour la qualité de vie et la compétitivité économique. Car qualité de vie et compétitivité, là encore, vont ensemble ainsi que l'Europe l'a démontré.

En effet, en Europe, nous sommes souvent à l'avant-garde de la lutte contre les changements climatiques. Nous avions décidé en 2007 de réduire de 20% nos émissions de CO2 d'ici à 2020, comparé à 1990. En 2016, nos émissions avaient déjà diminué de 23% et notre produit intérieur brut avait augmenté depuis 1990 de 52%.

Nous visons maintenant une réduction de 40% dans tous les secteurs de notre économie d'ici à 2030. Et nous nous sommes dotés d'un cadre législatif innovant afin d'atteindre cet objectif en stimulant les investissements dans tous les secteurs en transition et en incitant les investisseurs privés à participer à cette dynamique.

Mais la vérité est que tous ces efforts ne suffiront pas pour atteindre nos objectifs. Il nous faut faire bien davantage et le faire maintenant.

Meine sehr verehrten Damen und Herren,

wir werden die versprochenen Klimaziele einhalten. Wir werden sie auch einhalten müssen.

Wir werden die Klimaziele einhalten müssen. Das heißt, dass wir die dazu notwendigen Investitionen von geschätzt 180 Milliarden Euro pro Jahr in Europa mobilisieren werden.

Wir haben bereits damit begonnen, diesen Ehrgeiz, diese Ambition, dieses Ziel in konkrete Handlungen und Zahlen umzusetzen. So hat die EU die Ausgaben für Klimaschutz deutlich gesteigert – von etwas mehr als 10 Prozent zu Beginn des mehrjährigen Finanzrahmens auf knapp ein Fünftel des europäischen Haushaltes im vergangenen Jahr. Künftig werden wir mindestens ein Fünftel des gemeinsamen Budgets für Klimaschutz einsetzen.

Wir nutzen dabei die öffentlichen Gelder – die ja diese Gesamtanstrengungen nicht alleine leisten können – wie ich finde geschickt, um weitere Investitionen anzustoßen. Mit der Investitionsoffensive, von vielen als Juncker-Plan bezeichnet – als wir den Plan verabschiedeten, nannte man den Plan Juncker-Plan, weil man dachte man müsse denjenigen, der für das Scheitern dieses Planes verantwortlich wären, sofort präidentifizieren; jetzt funktioniert der Plan, so now it is called European Fund for Strategic Investments, but it is exactly the same – haben wir bereits mehr als 274 Milliarden an Zukunftsinvestitionen mobilisiert. Davon sind bis Ende des vergangenen Jahres ein Fünftel, 21 Prozent, in Projekte der Energieeffizienz, erneuerbarer Energien und nachhaltiger Mobilität geflossen.

Es geht um Zukunftsprojekte und deshalb dürfen wir uns nicht auf dem Erreichten ausruhen. Mindestens 40 Prozent der Europäischen Investitionsoffensive werden künftig in Projekte fließen, die dazu beitragen, dass wir die Pariser Klimaziele erreichen.

Unser Einsatz, unser Engagement geht über unseren Kontinent hinaus. So wendet der Externe Investitionsplan das Erfolgsrezept der Investitionsinitiative für Afrika an. Dort werden wir Investitionen in Höhe von 44 Milliarden Euro mobilisieren.

Klimafreundliche Projekte sind dabei ein besonderer Schwerpunkt. Wie beim "One-Planet''-Gipfel in Paris versprochen, werden wir vor allem Investitionen in nachhaltige Städte, nachhaltige Energie und nachhaltige Landwirtschaft fördern. Wir gehen davon aus, dass wir bis 2020 – das ist Übermorgen –allein in diesen drei Bereichen 9 Milliarden Euro an Investitionen generieren können. Damit exportieren wir nicht nur Umwelt- und Sozialstandards, sondern wir machen auch Europa zum Katalysator globaler Investitionen in grüne Wirtschaft und Technologien. Das ist eine Investition in die Zukunft – für Europa und über die europäischen Grenzen hinaus.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

With the scale and urgency of investment needed, public funding and regulation can only go so far.

If we are to plug the EUR 180 billion investment gap, every part of our economy must pull its weight. And this starts with the financial sector.

I say this mainly for three reasons.

First, with EUR 100 trillion in assets, the financial sector has a huge potential for green investments.

Second, it is an economic imperative for the sector. The myth that green does not give profit has now been thoroughly disproved.

And the costs of not acting are even greater. Between 2007 and 2016, economic losses from extreme weather disasters rose by 86%. In 2017 alone, those losses amounted to 117 billion euro. This is an even more worrying trend when you think that almost half of the exposure of euro area banks is linked in one way or another to climate change risks.

And thirdly, I believe it is the financial sector's duty.

Europe is now recovering from the worst financial crisis in our recent history. Our economy has grown faster than that of the United States for the last two years and unemployment is now at a nine-year low. But the impact of the crisis was harsh for millions of people around Europe. And the recovery took a long time to start and it is still not felt by all.

It is fair to say that the global financial sector was part of the problem which ultimately affected all in our society. Never again should short-term profits prevail over our long-term future.

So as we reform our financial system from top to bottom, I believe the financial sector has a responsibility to help Europe prepare for the economy of tomorrow. To be part of the solution, not the problem.

We must focus on rebuilding the link between the world of finance and the needs of citizens and the real economy. This requires a comprehensive shift in the culture and the structure of our financial system.

And this is a major part of the thinking behind our European Capital Markets Union Valdis is in charge of. It helps provide businesses with a greater choice of funding at lower costs. It offers new opportunities for savers and investors and makes our financial system more resilient.

A key pillar of completing the Capital Markets Union is the Action Plan for Financing Sustainable Growth which we presented earlier this month.

The idea behind the Action Plan is to help us make a systemic change in investment culture. Sustainability should not be seen, as Valdis said, as a niche within the financial system. It must define our financial system. And it is an opportunity we must grasp before others do. In the financial world, first-mover advantage is essential.

The good news is that Europe has a long history of leading the way. We were the first to issue green bonds in 2007 and they continue to go from strength to strength: almost EUR 135 billion worth was issued around the world in 2017 alone. This shows that both policy makers and the financial sector itself are already embracing the opportunities that come with the green transition.

But others in the world are catching up. China accounted for 40% of green bonds in 2016, overtaking the European Investment Bank in the process.

This is why I want Europe to be the global hub for sustainable investment.

The U.S. is regrettably pulling out from the Paris Agreement – but we have to nuance what I am just saying by what Michael has just told us during his excellent speech. With the United States – Washington, let us say – pulling out from the Paris Agreement, the EU has now an opportunity to be the destination of choice for low-carbon technologies and sustainable investments.

Europe is open for sustainable business. But climate change knows no boundaries and will affect us all. We cannot work alone.

This is why we want to lead international efforts and will work with our G7, G20 and United Nations partners to set global sustainable finance standards.

Ladies and Gentlemen,

Even two decades ago, sustainability was a specialist topic for experts and scientists. Today, it is a daily reality and a priority for governments, for financial institutions, for business and for citizens.

It is driving the European agenda as we will see over the next two days, when European leaders will discuss the European Energy Union, as well as the European Capital Markets Union.

The message I will be bringing to the European Council table is that we have no time to lose in completing both Unions. We must move from proposals to legislation and from legislation to implementation.

And I will be repeating the message of today's conference: the green transition will not happen without the financial sector.

At its heart it is about making sure that our money works for our planet as well as our bottom line. There is no greater return on investment.

Thank you for listening.