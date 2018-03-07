Ladies and gentlemen,

Good afternoon everybody,

Today, the European Commission has adopted the European Semester Winter Package with the Country Reports. It is our analysis of the economic and social challenges for 27 Member States. For 12 countries, the Reports include also an in-depth review – a detailed analysis of macroeconomic imbalances.

The European Semester has proven instrumental for the coordination of the policies in the Union. The semester is run in a spirit of cooperation and partnership. We engage in discussions with the national authorities and relevant stakeholders at the national and European level, including the national parliaments and social partners.

To discuss economic and social challenges, my colleagues and I visit Member States – I just came back from Portugal last week. Building a common understanding of developments is a key.

Today's package comes against a backdrop of steady economic expansion. Europe sees the highest growth rate in a decade. Investment is picking up. Employment is at record levels and the unemployment rate is almost where it was before the crisis. The share of people at risk of poverty or social exclusion has fallen to pre-crisis level. Public finances are improving. And our banking sector is better capitalised.

We need to use this positive environment to strengthen our economic foun­dations: build up fiscal buffers, improve resilience and support upward convergence. This is also the basis for building a stronger Economic and Monetary Union.

Nevertheless, our assessments show that there is still a lot of work to do.

The levels of corporate, household and public debt remain high in some Member States, so does unemployment. Structural weaknesses are holding back some countries' potential to grow and their capacity to face future shocks.

Banks are healthier but not equally strong everywhere. Their profitability is still low in some cases. The level of non-performing loans is falling but remains high in some countries.

We must also prepare for the opportunities and challenges brought by globalisation. In the light of fast technological but also demographic change Europe must be innovative, resilient and inclusive.

Furthermore, today's reports look closely at how our Member States deliver on the European Pillar of Social Rights: on equal opportunities and access to the labour market, fair working conditions, and social protection and inclusion. Marianne will elaborate in more detail.

So what are the main findings of the reports? First, against the positive economic background I mentioned, the correction of macro-economic imbalances is progressing. Proof of that is that today, we have agreed to de-escalate the Macroeconomic Imbalances Procedure for several countries:

Slovenia has successfully corrected its imbalances and is leaving the procedure.

France, which tabled ambitious and far-reaching reforms, is de-escalated from excessive imbalances to imbalances.

The same goes for Bulgaria where we see clear improvements, for instance, on external position and in the banking sector. But there are still challenges to be addressed.

Portugal is also de-escalated to imbalances. However, today's discussion in the College also pointed to significant challenges remaining, for instance, high stocks of domestic and external debt. We therefore invite the Portuguese authorities to present an ambitious and detailed national reform programme in April. Pierre will elaborate on this shortly.

Second, the implementation of country-specific recommendations has slightly improved as compared with May last year. Since 2011, Member States have achieved at least 'some progress' on more than two-thirds of their recommendations.

Most reform progress was made in financial services as well as in fiscal policy and fiscal governance. Significant progress has also been made in addressing access to finance and reforming labour market legislation.

However, many Member States are still too slow to address challenges to long-term sustainability of public finances. Such challenges include, for example, making sure that, in the context of aging population in Europe, countries can continue to afford pension and health care systems, which are adequate and accessible to all.

Challenges remain in areas like the broadening the tax bases or reforming services markets.

Dear Colleagues,

When implementing reforms, Member States can count on the support provided by the European Commission's Structural Reform Support Service. Since 2015, the Structural Reform Support Service has been supporting over 300 projects in 15 Member States.

We support, for example:

reforms in the budgetary system in Poland,

improving tax collection in Bulgaria and Greece,

improving healthcare systems in Slovakia and Cyprus,

making national public procurement system in Lithuania more efficient,

strengthening the ability to deal with non-performing loans in Slovenia,

helping the Baltic states to forge their capital markets, and

coastal protection in Spain.

These are just a few examples of this important work.

The College adopted today the Annual Work Programme for the Structural Reform Support Programme, to support altogether 24 Member States on more than 140 additional projects. A majority of these projects cover reforms identified in the Country-Specific Recommendations.[1]

Next step in the European Semester for us is to engage in intense dialogue with the authorities and stakeholders in EU countries, as I explained in the beginning.

In April, Member States will present their national reform programmes and stability or convergence programmes. After that, in May, we will issue country-specific recommendations.

Now I give the floor to Pierre.

[1] In the 2018 round, 58% of the projects selected for funding aim to address issues identified in the European Semester, 29% address other Union priorities and additional 6% address Union law.