Le Plan Juncker soutient un programme d'investissement pour les entreprises croates et la modernisation d'un hôpital aux Pays-Bas

Le Plan d'Investissement pour l'Europe, ou Plan Juncker, soutient un accord entre le groupe Banque d'Investissement Européenne (BEI) et la banque croate pour la reconstruction et le développement HBOR, qui crée un programme d'investissement de 70 millions d'euros, composés de fonds d'investissement. Ce programme accompagnera la croissance des petites et moyennes entreprises (PME) croates, tous secteurs confondus. Le Plan Juncker investit aussi dans la modernisation de l'hôpital Isala, dans la ville de Zwolle, aux Pays-Bas. Un prêt de 150 millions d'euros de la BEI soutenu par le Fonds européens pour les investissements stratégiques (EFSI), financera des travaux d'aménagement, la construction d'un nouveau bâtiment hospitalier économe en énergie dans la ville voisine de Meppel ainsi qu'un meilleur système de gestion de l'information avec un nouveau fichier patient électronique. Des communiqués de presse sont disponibles ici. En décembre 2018, le Plan Juncker a mobilisé plus de 371 milliards d'euros supplémentaires en Europe, avec 856 000 entreprises bénéficiant d'un meilleur accès au financement. En Croatie, le Plan Juncker a déjà mobilisé 998 millions d'euros et soutient près de 1 180 entreprises, des chiffres qui s'élèvent respectivement à 10 milliards d'euros et 7 364 entreprises aux Pays-Bas. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tel.: +32 229-56153; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

La Commission reconnaît que le régime américain de fèves de soja est compatible avec les normes de durabilité de l'UE

La Commission a conclu aujourd'hui que les fèves de soja américaines satisfont les exigences techniques pour être utilisé dans les biocarburants dans l'UE, et a formellement reconnu le régime jusqu'au 1er juillet 2021. La décision d'aujourd'hui fait partie de la mise en œuvre de la déclaration conjointe convenue entre les présidents Juncker et Trump en juillet 2018. Dans la déclaration conjointe, les deux parties ont convenu d'intensifier le commerce dans plusieurs domaines et produits, notamment les fèves de soja. L'énergie renouvelable est l'avenir de l'Europe, et il est important que tous les biocarburants mis sur le marché respectent les normes de durabilité élevées que nous souhaitons pour nos énergies renouvelables. En soumettant la demande de reconnaissance, les États-Unis ont montré qu'ils sont prêts à jouer selon les règles. Les États-Unis sont le principal fournisseur de fèves de soja en Europe et la décision d'aujourd'hui élargira ses débouchés commerciaux en Europe. Dans l'UE, les biocarburants doivent remplir un ensemble de critères de durabilité, contenus dans la Directive sur les énergies renouvelables afin de pouvoir bénéficier des aides d'état et de pouvoir être comptabilisé vers les objectifs énergétiques de l'UE en matière d'énergies renouvelables. Un communiqué de presse complet est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Anna-Kaisa Itkonen - Tel.: +32 229 56186; Lynn Rietdorf – Tel.: +32 229 74959)

Code of Practice against disinformation: Commission calls on signatories to intensify their efforts

The European Commission published today the first reports submitted by signatories of the Code of Practice against disinformation signed in October 2018. The monitoring of the Code of Practice is part of the Action Plan against disinformation that the European Union adopted last December to build up capabilities and strengthen cooperation between Member States and EU institutions to proactively address the threats posed by disinformation. In particular, Google, Facebook, Twitter, Mozilla and the trade associations representing the advertising sector have submitted their first reports on the measures they are taking to comply with the Code. According to the reports, which cover measures taken by 31 December 2018, online companies' work is more advanced and comprehensive in some areas, for instance in taking down fake accounts and de-monetising the purveyors of disinformation, but less so in others. A press release and Questions & Answers are available online. Furthermore, today the European Commission is organising a conference "Countering online disinformation - Towards a more transparent, credible and diverse digital media ecosystem", which will take stock of the achievements made in tackling online disinformation in Europe and look at the way forward in view of the upcoming European Parliament elections. Commissioner for Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel, Members of the European Parliament as well as representatives of the technology community, the industry and the media are participating. Commissioners Julian King, in charge of the Security Union, and Mariya Gabriel gave a press conference earlier today. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083 – Marietta Grammenou Tel.: +32 229 83583)

Property regimes for international couples in Europe: new rules apply in 18 Member States as of today

The EU Regulations clarifying the rules applicable to property regimes for international married couples or registered partnerships apply as of today. The regulations establish clear rules in cases of divorce or death and bring an end to parallel and possibly conflicting proceedings in various Member States, for instance on property or bank accounts. In short, it will bring more legal clarity for international couples. First Vice-President Timmermans said: "The entry into application of these regulations is good news for the growing number of international couples in Europe. This is about giving certainty to thousands of European couples about what happens to their property if they divorce or one of them dies. I am confident that these regulations will help many European couples manage such difficult times.” Vera Jourová, EU Justice Commissioner said: “These new rules will make it easier and cheaper to divide joint assets and provide some relief to people in difficult circumstances. More than 16 million international couples will benefit from clear procedures in case of divorce or death of a partner. They will be able to save around €350 million each year in legal costs. I encourage the remaining Member States to join the enhanced cooperation for the sake of all international couples across the EU.” The full press release is available here. More information on the Regulations can be found in this factsheet. (For more information:Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

Cross-border e-commerce: Commission welcomes agreement on proposal to facilitate sales of goods and supply of digital content and services in the EU

The European Parliament and the Council reached a provisional agreement today on the European Commission's proposals of December 2015 regarding the online sales of goods and supply of digital content and services. In conjunction with the regulation to end unjustified geoblocking that entered into force in December 2018, the new agreement on digital contract rules is the latest achievement of the Digital Single Market Strategy, delivering concrete benefits to citizens and businesses. Andrus Ansip, Vice-President for the Digital Single Market, and Věra Jourová, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality welcomed the agreement with the following statement: “As a consumer, one of the biggest benefits of the EU's Digital Single Market is that you are just one mouse click away from buying goods in any EU country without additional costs. For businesses, it means being able to offer products, services and digital content everywhere in the EU and having access to millions of potential customers. This can only work well if we have EU-wide, clear, up to date and harmonised rules. With the agreement on our proposals for new rules on the supply of digital content and services, and on sales of goods, we are taking another step in that direction. Consumers across the EU will be better protected. For instance, when digital content such as music or software is defective, a consumer will now be able to be compensated. They will also have more time to prove that an item purchased was defective at the time of purchase. And when a product is defective, the same compensation possibilities, such as getting a discount or refund, will apply throughout the EU. As for businesses, they will benefit from more legal certainty and fair competition. We want to thank the European Parliament and the Council for their commitment to finding solutions that meet the challenges faced by consumers and sellers in a highly digitalised and borderless environment. Today's agreement will boost consumers' confidence and therefore also business. Ultimately, an increased supply of both digital content and goods across Europe will bring more choice at competitive prices to consumers, and this is what the Digital Single Market is all about. We hope to see the same level of commitment from the European Parliament and the Council on two other EU priority files, namely the proposed modernised copyright rules to make them fit for the digital world and the proposed Regulation on Privacy and Electronic Communications." The full statement can be found here. (For more information:Christian Wigand– Tel.: +32 229 62253; Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Sara Soumillion – Tel.: + 32 229 67094)

Concentrations : La Commission autorise la création d'une entreprise commune par SNCF Mobilités et Ceetrus

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, la création d'une entreprise commune par SNCF Mobilités et Ceetrus France (« Ceetrus »), toutes trois basées en France. Cette entreprise commune, dénommée « Gare du Nord 2024 », prendra la forme d'une société d'économie mixte à opération unique (SEMOP) et aura pour objet la conclusion et l'exécution d'un contrat de concession et d'une convention d'occupation temporaire du domaine public, autorisant la SEMOP à occuper des espaces en gares dédiés à des activités de commerces et de services. SNCF Mobilités intervient dans le secteur du transport de voyageurs et de marchandises et, via sa branche Gares & Connexions, dans la gestion et le développement des 3000 gares françaises de voyageurs. Ceetrus, contrôlée par la holding Suraumarché, est active dans le développement immobilier mixte. La Commission a conclu que la concentration envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problème de concurrence, compte tenu de son impact très limité sur la structure du marché. La transaction a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée de contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9170. (Pour plus d'informations: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of RHP Platform by Ivanhoe Cambridge, Macquarie and RHP Manager

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over RHP Platform of the US by Ivanhoe Cambridge ("Ivanhoe") of Canada, Macquarie Group ("Macquarie") of Australia and RHP Manager also of the US. RHP Platform holds and manages real estate assets across the US. Ivanhoe is a global real estate investor and a subsidiary of the pension manager Caisse de dépot et placement du Québec. Macquarie is a global provider of banking, financing, advisor, investment and funds management services. RHP Manager owns, manages and operates manufactured home communities in the US. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because RHP Platform is only active in North America and has no foreseen activities in the European Economic Area. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9232. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of Tom Tailor by Fosun International

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of sole control over Tom Tailor Holding SE (“Tom Tailor”) of Germany by Fosun International Limited (“Fosun International”) of China. Tom Tailor is a fashion house that mainly offers classic and modern casual wear for men, women and children. Fosun is part of a group with activities in (i) pharmaceuticals, medical services and health, (ii) tourism, leisure, fashion and consumer products, and (iii) insurance, finance and investment. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns given the companies' limited combined market shares in Europe under any possible market definition. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9233. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat : Le revenu réel des ménages par habitant en hausse dans la zone euro et dans l'UE28

Dans la zone euro, en termes réels, le revenu des ménages par habitant a augmenté de 0,3% au troisième trimestre 2018, après une hausse de 0,4% au trimestre précédent. La consommation réelle des ménages par habitant a progressé de 0,1% au troisième trimestre 2018, après une hausse de 0,2% au deuxième trimestre 2018. Dans l'UE28, le revenu réel des ménages par habitant a augmenté de 0,8% au troisième trimestre 2018, après une hausse de 0,4% au trimestre précédent. La consommation réelle des ménages par habitant a progressé de 0,4% au troisième trimestre 2018, après une hausse de 0,2% au deuxième trimestre 2018. Un communiqué de presse complet est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tél.: +32 229 56153; Annikky Lamp– Tél.: +32 229 56151; Enda McNamara – Tél.: +32 229 64976)

