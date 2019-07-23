Protecting the world's forests : European Commission steps up EU action

Today the European Commission has set out a new framework of actions to protect and restore the world's forests, which host 80% of biodiversity on land, support the livelihoods of around a quarter of the world's population, and are vital to our efforts to fight climate change. The comprehensive Communication published today introduces measures for enhanced international cooperation with stakeholders and Member States, promotes sustainable finance, better use of land and resources, sustainable job creation and supply chain management, and targeted research and data collection. It also launches an assessment of possible new regulatory measures to minimise the impact of EU consumption on deforestation and forest degradation. First Vice-President Timmermans said: “Forests are the green lungs of our planet, and we must care for them in the same way we care for our own lungs. We will not meet our climate targets without protecting the world's forests… Today we send an important signal to our citizens and to our partners around the world that the EU is prepared to play a leadership role in this area in the next five years, and beyond.” The ambitious European approach outlined today is a response to the continued widespread destruction of the world's forests; an area of 1.3 million square kilometres was lost between 1990 and 2016, equivalent to approximately 800 football fields every hour. The main drivers of this deforestation are demand for food, feed, biofuel, timber and other commodities. A press release, memo and factsheet are available online. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172; Ana Parrondo Crespo – Tel.: +32 229 81325)

Facilité de soutien à la Paix pour l'Afrique: L'UE accorde 800 millions d'euros d'aide supplémentaire aux opérations de maintien de la paix et de la sécurité de l'Union africaine

Au cours de sa mission à Addis Abeba, Ethiopie, le commissaire chargé de la coopération internationale et du développement, Neven Mimica, a signé avec le président de la Commission de l'Union africaine (UA), Moussa Faki Mahamat, un accord par lequel l'Union européenne engage 800 millions d'euros supplémentaires pour soutenir l'UA dans ses efforts à promouvoir la paix, la sécurité et la stabilité en Afrique. Le commissaire Mimica a déclaré: « L'Europe reste le premier partenaire de l'Afrique dans les domaines de la paix et de la sécurité. Depuis 2004, la Facilité de soutien à la Paix pour l'Afrique a fourni plus de 2,7 milliards d'euros pour financer des solutions africaines aux problèmes africains. L'essentiel des 800 millions d'euros supplémentaires annoncés aujourd'hui sera consacré à des opérations de soutien à la paix menées par nos partenaires africains. » Grâce à ces fonds supplémentaires, l'UE soutiendra le renforcement des structures et mécanismes de prévention, la gestion et le règlement des conflits dans un cadre de conformité aux droits de l'homme et au droit international humanitaire. Ce nouveau montant permettra également à l'UA de financer unmécanisme de réaction rapidepour des initiatives de diplomatie préventive et de médiation, ainsi que le déploiement d'opérations de soutien de la paixmenées sous direction africaine. Un communiqué de presseest disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tél.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tél.: +32 229 69140)

EU resumes budget support assistance to the Republic of Moldova

The European Commission has resumed budget support assistance to the Republic of Moldova by disbursing €14.54 million today to support the implementation of the EU-Moldova free trade agreement, to finance vocational education trainings and to assist the implementation of the visa liberalisation action plan. Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations commented: “Today's package is a clear sign of the EU support to the Republic of Moldova and its citizens. It is also an appreciation of the steps already taken and an encouragement to the authorities to continue on this path in particular when it comes to the strengthening of the rule of law and democracy, and fight against corruption. The EU is strongly committed to supporting and accompanying the Republic of Moldova in this reform path.” The resumption of disbursements comes after a nearly two-year period during which such payments had been put on hold because of a deterioration of the rule of law situation in the country. The recently installed government has taken important decisions, which have allowed the EU to assess that the conditions have been met to resume its budget support to the Republic of Moldova. A full press release is available online. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Alceo Smerilli – Tel.: +32 229 64887)

Humanitarian Aid: EU announces €18.5 million additional package for Latin America and the Caribbean

As numerous natural disasters threaten vulnerable communities in the Latin American and Caribbean region, the European Commission has announced today new humanitarian funding of €18.5 million. This includes €15 million to support preparedness of local communities and institutions for natural disasters throughout the region: Central and South America, the Caribbean and Haiti. A further €2.5 million will support projects addressing violence, and €1 million for food assistance in Central America. “Investing in disaster preparedness today saves lives tomorrow. The European Union has assisted the Latin American and Caribbean region in all major recent natural disasters, be it hurricanes, forest fires, floods or volcanic eruptions. Our new funding is part of efforts to help communities adapt to the effects of climate change and better prepared for the next crisis," said Christos Stylianides, Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management. Funding will boost local capacities to respond to emergencies, implement Early Warning Systems, and increase access to water, sanitation and hygiene. Communities supported include vulnerable ethnic groups living in rural or urban areas and disaster management institutions. This brings total EU support to the region to €79.5 million in 2019. More details are available in the press release here. (For more information: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tel.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tel.: +32 229 69140)

Commission approves emergency measures to protect eastern Baltic cod

The European Commission has announced emergency measures to save the ailing eastern Baltic cod stock from impending collapse. Emergency measures will ban, with immediate effect, commercial fishing for cod in most of the Baltic Sea until 31 December 2019. Commissioner for Environment, Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Karmenu Vella, said: "The impact of this cod stock collapsing would be catastrophic for the livelihoods of many fishermen and coastal communities all around the Baltic Sea. We must urgently act to rebuild the stock – in the interest of fish and fishermen alike. That means responding rapidly to an immediate threat now, through the emergency measures the Commission is taking. But it also means managing the stock – and the habitat it lives in – properly in the long term." The ban will come into force immediately and last until 31 December 2019. It will cover all fishing vessels and apply in all those areas of the Baltic Sea where the largest part of the stock is present (i.e. subdivisions 24-26), except for some specific targeted derogations. The full press release and Q&A are available online. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172; Ana Crespo Parrondo – Tel.:+32 229 81325)

