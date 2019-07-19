Security of 5G networks: EU Member States complete national risk assessments

Following the Commission Recommendation for a common European approach to the security of 5G networks, 24 EU Member States have now completed the first step and submitted national risk assessments. These assessments will feed into the next phase, a EU-wide risk assessment which will be completed by 1 October. Commissioner for the Security Union, Julian King, and Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel, welcomed this important step forward and said: “We are pleased to see that most Member States have now submitted their risk assessments. Following the support expressed by the European Council on 22 March for a concerted approach, Member States responded promptly to our call for concrete measures to help ensure the cybersecurity of 5G networks across the EU. The national risk assessments are essential to make sure that Member States are adequately prepared for the deployment of the next generation of wireless connectivity that will soon form the backbone of our societies and economies. We urge Member States to remain committed to the concerted approach and to use this important step to gain momentum for a swift and secure rollout of 5G networks. Close EU-wide cooperation is essential both for achieving strong cybersecurity and for reaping the full benefits, which 5G will have to offer for people and businesses. The completion of the risk assessments underlines the commitment of Member States not only to set high standards for security but also to make full use of this groundbreaking technology.” Read the full statement here. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel. +32 229 67083; Inga Höglund – Tel.: +32 229 50 698)

EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey: €5.6 billion out of €6 billion now allocated in support of refugees

The European Commission today adopted a new set of assistance measures worth €1.41 billion, ensuring continued European Union support to refugees and host communities in Turkey. The programmes will focus on the areas of health, protection, socio-economic support and municipal infrastructure. The new measures are part of the second tranche of the Facility for Refugees in Turkey, bringing the total amount already allocated to €5.6 billion out of €6 billion since 2016, with the remaining balance due to be allocated over the summer. Johannes Hahn, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, said: "With this new allocation of funds, the European Union continues to deliver on its commitment to support Turkey in hosting the largest group of refugees in the world. Our assistance will focus on healthcare and protection services to refugees, and increase the resilience and self-reliance of refugees and host communities through socio-economic support. In addition, we will support municipal infrastructure in provinces with a high number of refugees.” The new assistance measures focus on long-term support and development assistance, as a combination of agreements with partners and relevant Turkish ministries. Contracts should be signed by end-2020 and actions should be completed by mid-2025 at the latest. A particular feature of today's financial allocation is that it aims to ensure the sustainability of Facility-funded activities, reflecting the need for sustainable support for refugee inclusion, self-reliance and integration beyond the EU Facility. More information is available on the website of the EU Facility for Refugees in Turkey and in the press release. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Alceo Smerilli – Tel.: +32 229 64887)

Le Plan Juncker soutient la recherche dans le traitement des maladies orphelines en France

La Banque européenne d'investissement (BEI) et la société pharmaceutique Advicenne ont signé un accord de prêt de 20 millions d'euros, soutenu par le Fonds européen pour les investissements stratégiques (EFSI), le cœur du Plan d'Investissement pour l'Europe, ou Plan Juncker. Cet accord permettra à Advicenne de renforcer ses activités de Recherche et Développement (R&D) et de développer des médicaments innovants pour les patients souffrant de pathologies rares, notamment les enfants. Le commissaire chargé de la santé et de la sécurité alimentaire, Vytenis Andriukaitis, a déclaré : « Un excellent exemple, encore une fois, du projet européen EFSI qui alloue des fonds aux causes qui ont le plus besoin de soutien. Améliorer l'accès aux médicaments pour les enfants atteints de maladies rares est une nécessité, mais n'est pas sans difficultés. Ce financement au niveau de l'UE contribuera dans une large mesure à aider les entreprises dont c'est l'expertise à développer la R&D dans ce domaine, et ainsi à apporter des solutions innovantes et accessibles pour relever ce défi. » Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. En juin 2019, le Plan Juncker a mobilisé près de 410 milliards d'euros d'investissements supplémentaires, dont 69,3 milliards d'euros en France. Le plan soutient actuellement 952 000 petites et moyennes entreprises en Europe. (Pour plus d'informations : Annika Breidthardt – Tél.: +32 229 56153; Enda McNamara – Tél.: +32 229 64976)

Capital Markets Union: New rules giving companies easier access to capital markets come into application

Companies in the EU that need to raise money on capital markets will find it easier to grow and invest, thanks to new rules that come into application on Sunday and that mark a step forward for the Capital Markets Union (CMU). The new EU prospectus rules exempt different types of issuers, such as SMEs and non-equity issuers, from the burden of producing lengthy and expensive prospectuses while ensuring that investors have all the information they need. These prospectuses are needed when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, but they have been onerous to produce in terms of cost and time for companies, especially smaller ones. These new rules will harmonise the scrutiny criteria for the prospectuses and procedures for approving prospectuses. They also create a new category of prospectuses for SMEs so that they can more easily get the funds they need to innovate, grow and create jobs. This step represents another significant milestone for the implementation of the CMU, which aims to give investors the tools to make better and more informed decisions to invest across the EU. Ultimately, the Prospectus Regulation aims to create a single rulebook that ensures consistent implementation across the EU. Applicable as from 21 July 2019, it replaces and repeals the Prospectus Directive (Directive 2003/71/EC). Its delegated acts will further specify the details of the new prospectus rules. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Guillaume Mercier – Tel.: +32 229 80564)

L'Union européenne présente ses avancées sur la voie du développement durable

Lors du Forum politique de haut niveau des Nations unies pour le développement durable qui s'est tenu à New York, l'UE a réaffirmé sa ferme volonté de mettre en œuvre le programme de développement durable des Nations unies à l'horizon 2030 - une feuille de route commune à l'échelle de la planète pour un monde pacifique et prospère, dont le leitmotiv est le bien-être humain sur une planète saine. Au cours d'un évènement dédié, l'Union européenne et la Présidence finlandaise ont évalué les progrès réalisés dans la mise en œuvre des objectifs de développement durable (ODD) du programme à l'horizon 2030 en Europe et au travers de la coopération internationale de l'UE. Frans Timmermans, Premier vice-président, a déclaré : « Le programme à l'horizon 2030 de l'ONU est le plan global dont nous avons besoin pour accroître le bien-être humain et bâtir des économies et des sociétés réellement vertes et inclusives. En Europe, nous renforçons nos efforts collectifs pour traduire les objectifs de développement durable en actions concrètes pouvant être mesurées et contrôlées. Au cours des cinq prochaines années, la Commission européenne devrait intégrer totalement les ODD dans notre modèle de gouvernance économique. Il n'y a pas de temps à perdre, car c'est l'avenir de nos enfants et petits-enfants qui est en jeu. L'Union doit à présent passer à la vitesse supérieure. » Le commissaire chargé de la coopération internationale et du développement, Neven Mimica a ajouté : « L'Union européenne et ses États membres ont été aux avant-postes lors de l'adoption du programme à l'horizon 2030, et nous sommes en première ligne lorsqu'il s'agit d'en faire une réalité. Ensemble, nous pouvons faire encore plus et encore mieux. En travaillant en partenariat avec les pays en développement, au sein du système multilatéral solide, nous pouvons éradiquer la pauvreté, accélérer le progrès sur la voie d'un développement durable et réussir dans notre ambition de ne laisser personne sur le côté. » Karmenu Vella, commissaire chargé de l'environnement, des affaires maritimes et de la pêche a, quant à lui, déclaré : « Nous ne pourrons offrir un avenir commun, prospère et durable à tout un chacun que si nous intégrons les dimensions sociales, économiques et environnementales dans la trame de nos politiques et de notre développement à venir. La transition vers une croissance économique et une compétitivité écologiquement durables ne peut réussir que si elle promeut les droits sociaux et le bien-être pour tous. » Un communiqué de presse est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Maja Kocijancic – Tél.: +32 229 86570; Carlos Martin Ruiz de Gordejuela – Tél.: +32 229 65322; Christina Wunder – Tél.: +32 229 92256 ; Ana Crespo Parrondo – Tél.: +32 2 298 13 25)

Bringing the European Union closer to citizens – Commission launches this year's "Altiero Spinelli Prize for Outreach"

The European Commission has today launched the 2019 edition of an EU-wide contest for the "Altiero Spinelli Prize for Outreach". This prize is awarded to outstanding works that improve citizens' knowledge and understanding of the European Union. This year's edition focuses on young people and on activities that enhance their civic engagement and resilience against misinformation. It will be awarded to innovative educational programmes, information and communication campaigns on the EU, collaborative projects promoting the participation of young people in the democratic process as well as activities that enable young people to experience the benefits of the EU. Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, said: "The higher turnout of young people voting in the recent European elections shows their keen interest in the EU. Young people want to take responsibility for the European project. The Altiero Spinelli Prize for Outreach' honours those who offer young citizens opportunities to do so. There are many great projects that deserve recognition, and I hope that many individuals and organisations will apply for this prize.” The Altiero Spinelli Prize for Outreach will be awarded to up to sixteen projects this year. The contest is open to EU citizens and non-governmental organisations based in the EU. The deadline for applications is 29 October 2019 at 17.00 CET. The award ceremony is set to be held in spring 2020. Awarded for the first time in 2017, the prize is a European Parliament initiative implemented by the European Commission. More information is available here. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein - Tel.: +32 229 56184)

Competition: Commission welcomes G7 Common Understanding on digital economy challenges for competition analysis

The European Commission welcomes the common understanding reached with the competition authorities of the G7 countries regarding the challenges raised by the digital economy for competition analysis. The document was presented at the meeting of G7 Finance Ministers which was held on 17 and 18 July in Chantilly, France. The common understanding highlights the role of competition enforcement to keep digital markets competitive to the benefit of consumers and market players. Competition law is considered fit for that purpose, though competition authorities agreed that they continuously need to deepen their knowledge of the impact of new digital business models on competition. The competition authorities also asked governments to ensure that laws and regulations are not hindering competition in digital markets. Finally, they agreed to promote international cooperation and convergence in the application of competition laws. The document is the outcome of a dialogue carried out under the French Presidency of the G7. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat: La dette publique en hausse à 85,9% du PIB dans la zone euro

À la fin du premier trimestre 2019, le ratio de la dette publique par rapport au PIB s'est établi à 85,9% dans la zone euro (ZE19), contre 85,1% à la fin du quatrième trimestre 2018. Dans l'UE28, le ratio a augmenté, passant de 80,0% à 80,7%. Par rapport au premier trimestre 2018, le ratio de la dette publique par rapport au PIB a toutefois baissé tant dans la zone euro (de 87,1% à 85,9%) que dans l'UE28 (de 81,6% à 80,7%). Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tél.: +32 229 56153; Annikky Lamp – Tél.: +32 229 56151)

Eurostat: Déficit public désaisonnalisé de la zone euro en baisse à 0,5% du PIB

Au premier trimestre 2019, le ratio du déficit public par rapport au PIB, corrigé des variations saisonnières, s'est établi à 0,5% dans la zone euro (ZE19), en baisse par rapport au quatrième trimestre 2018 où il se situait à 1,1%. Dans l'UE28, le ratio du déficit public par rapport au PIB s'est établi à 0,6%, contre 1,0% au trimestre précédent. Ces données sont publiées par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tél.: +32 229 56153; Annikky Lamp – Tél.: +32 229 56151)

