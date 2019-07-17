Slovakia: better road connection from East to West thanks to cohesion funding

The Cohesion Fund invests more than €173 million to build the Budimír-Bidovce section of Slovakia's D1 motorway and a section of the R2-R4 expressway between the towns of Košické Oľšany and Hrašovík. This EU-funded project will improve the road network around the city of Košice (South-East Slovakia). Košice's 240,000 inhabitants will benefit from shorter travel times and better road safety. This EU-funded project will also ensure better connectivity between Slovakia and its neighbours on this part of the Trans-European Transport Network. Vice-President in charge of the Energy Union Maroš Šefčovič said: "The people of the Košice region will be the first beneficiaries of this project, with safer and faster travel. However, in the end, all Europeans and the European economy as a whole will benefit from better connectivity in the region and its positive spill overs for growth, trade and tourism." Works include four interchanges, one roundabout, 23 bridge structures and noise barriers. The project should be completed in December 2019. The EU invests almost €3.5 billion in transport and energy networks in Slovakia under the 2014-2020 Cohesion Policy. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 2 295 00 55, Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56 169)

Antitrust: Commission opens investigation into possible anti-competitive conduct of Amazon

The European Commission has opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether Amazon's use of sensitive data from independent retailers who sell on its marketplace is in breach of EU competition rules. Amazon has a dual role as a platform: (i) it sells products on its website as a retailer; and (ii) it provides a marketplace where independent sellers can sell products directly to consumers. When providing a marketplace for independent sellers, Amazon continuously collects data about the activity on its platform. Based on the Commission's preliminary fact-finding, Amazon appears to use competitively sensitive information – about marketplace sellers, their products and transactions on the marketplace. As part of its in-depth investigation the Commission will look into: (a) the standard agreements between Amazon and marketplace sellers, which allow Amazon's retail business to analyse and use third party seller data, and (b) the role of data in the selection of the winners of the “Buy Box”andthe impact of Amazon's potential use of competitively sensitive marketplace seller information on that selection. If proven, the practices under investigation may breach EU competition rules on anticompetitive agreements between companies (Article 101 TFEU) and/or on the abuse of a dominant position (Article 102 TFEU). The Commission will now carry out its in-depth investigation as a matter of priority. The opening of a formal investigation does not prejudge its outcome. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "European consumers are increasingly shopping online. E-commerce has boosted retail competition and brought more choice and better prices. We need to ensure that large online platforms don't eliminate these benefits through anti-competitive behaviour. I have therefore decided to take a very close look at Amazon's business practices and its dual role as marketplace and retailer, to assess its compliance with EU competition rules.” The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears the acquisition of joint control over Norled by CapMan and CBRE

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over Norled AS of Norway by CapMan AIFM Oy (CapMan) of Finland and CBRE Caledon Capital Management Inc. (CBRE) of Canada. Norled is a provider of ferry and express boat services in Norway. CapMan is the manager of the investment fund CapMan Nordic Infrastructure I SCSP established in Luxembourg and part of CapMan Group, a private assets management and investment company headquartered in Finland. CBRE is an indirect subsidiary of CBRE Group, a commercial real estate services and investment firm headquartered in the US. It controls the investment fund CBRE Caledon Noah Aggregator LP. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because of the limited impact on the sea and coastal passenger water transport sector. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9396. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears the creation of a joint venture between Chr. Hansen and Lonza

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed creation of a joint venture between Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Chr. Hansen) of Denmark and Lonza Ltd of Switzerland. The joint venture will provide contract development and manufacturing services to pharmaceutical companies under current Good Manufacturing Practices in relation to live biotherapeutics and bacteriophages. Chr. Hansen is a global bioscience company that mainly develops natural solutions for the food, nutritional and agricultural industries. Lonza is a global supplier of various services to the pharmaceutical and consumer health industries. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns, as the newly created joint venture's activities are limited to a niche segment, on which neither parent is currently active. The Commission's investigation also ruled out competition concerns due to possible vertical relationships between the future activities of the joint venture and those of the parent companies in relation to bacterial strains and encapsulation technologies, as the proposed transaction is unlikely to prevent competitors from accessing such inputs. The proposed transaction was examined under the normal merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9315. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Concentrations: la Commission européenne autorise l'acquisition de B&B Hotels par Goldman Sachs

La Commission européenne a approuvé, en vertu du règlement européen sur les concentrations, l'acquisition de Financière Sun SAS (B&B Hotels), basée en France par le groupe Goldman Sachs, basé aux Etats-Unis. B&B Hotels est une chaîne d'hôtels. Goldman Sachs est une banque d'investissement. La Commission a conclu que l'opération envisagée ne soulèverait pas de problèmes de concurrence en raison du manque de chevauchements horizontaux entre les activités des entreprises concernées. L'opération a été examinée dans le cadre de la procédure simplifiée du contrôle des concentrations. De plus amples informations sont disponibles sur le site internet concurrence de la Commission, dans le registre public des affaires sous le numéro d'affaire M.9404. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tél. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tél.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears the acquisition of Nestlé Skin Health by EQT Fund Management

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of Nestlé Skin Health (NSH) of Switzerland by EQT Fund Management (EQT) of Luxembourg. NSH offers a range of medical and consumer skin health solutions worldwide. EQT is a financial investor that seeks to make investments primarily in Northern Europe. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns because of the very low horizontal overlaps and vertical links between the activities of both companies. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9412. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears the acquisition of Vivat by Apollo

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the proposed acquisition of VIVAT N.V. (Vivat) of the Netherlands by Apollo Management L.P. (Apollo) of the US. Vivat is a provider of life and non-life insurance products and asset management services in the Netherlands. Apollo is active in private investments worldwide. The Commission concluded that the proposed transaction would raise no competition concerns because of the very low horizontal overlaps and vertical links between the activities of both companies. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9430. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat: Le taux d'inflation annuel en hausse à 1,3% dans la zone euro, stable à 1,6% dans l'UE (juin 2019)

Le taux d'inflation annuel de la zone euro s'est établi à 1,3% en juin 2019, contre 1,2% en mai. Un an auparavant, il était de 2,0%. Le taux d'inflation annuel de l'Union européenne s'est établi à 1,6% en juin 2019, stable par rapport à mai. Un an auparavant, il était de 2,1%. Ces chiffres sont publiés par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Les taux annuels les plus faibles ont été observés en Grèce (0,2%), à Chypre (0,3%), au Danemark et en Croatie (0,5% chacun). Les taux annuels les plus élevés ont quant à eux été enregistrés en Roumanie (3,9%), en Hongrie (3,4%) et en Lettonie (3,1%). Par rapport à mai, l'inflation annuelle a baissé dans dix-sept États membres, est restée stable dans un et a augmenté dans neuf autres. En juin les plus fortes contributions au taux d'inflation annuel de la zone euro proviennent des services (+0,73 points de pourcentage, pp), suivis de l'alimentation, alcool & tabac (+0,30 pp), de l'énergie (+0,17 pp) et des biens industriels hors énergie (+0,07 pp). Un communiqué de presse est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tél.: +32 229 56153; Enda McNamara – Tél.: +32 229 64976)

Eurostat : La production dans le secteur de la construction en baisse de 0,3% dans la zone euro et dans l'UE28 (mai 2019 comparé à avril 2019)

En mai 2019 par rapport à avril 2019, la production dans le secteur de la construction, corrigée des variations saisonnières, a diminué de 0,3% tant dans la zone euro (ZE19) que dans l'UE28, selon les premières estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. En avril 2019, la production dans le secteur de la construction avait diminué de 1,7% dans la zone euro et de 1,3% dans l'UE28. En mai 2019 par rapport à mai 2018, la production dans le secteur de la construction a progressé de 2,0% dans la zone euro et de 2,5% dans l'UE28. Un communiqué de presse est en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tél.: + 32 229 56182; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr – Tél.: +32 229 56169)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

EU-Canada Summit takes place in Montreal

Today and tomorrow, the European Union and Canada will hold their 17th bilateral summit. The European Union will be represented at the summit by the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, with the European Commissioner for Trade, Cecilia Malmström, also participating. Canada will be represented by its Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau. The summit will be an opportunity to reflect on the very close cooperation and partnership between the EU and Canada, and to discuss future areas of cooperation. Our strategic partnership is long-standing and vibrant, built on effective multilateralism, a progressive international policy agenda and inclusive trade. We work together to promote international peace and security and achieve prosperity for people in a safer, fairer and more inclusive world. The summit will be the first to take place since that of October 2016, at which the EU and Canada signed two landmark agreements: the Strategic Partnership Agreement and the Comprehensive and Economic Trade Agreement. Both agreements have already provided new opportunities for even closer cooperation, for example in addressing climate change, technological advances, and trade ties. 2018 was the first full year of the provisional application of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement, and has led to an increase in bilateral trade of 10.5% compared with the average of the previous 3 years (2015-2017). Leaders are also expected to discuss topical foreign and security policy issues, such as Ukraine, Russia, Venezuela, and Iran, as well as cyber security and counter-terrorism. Coverage of the summit, including the joint press conference following the summit's conclusion on Thursday, will be available on Europe by Satellite and the Council Newsroom. More information on EU-Canada relations is available on the website of the EU Delegation to Canada and in a dedicated factsheet. (For more information: Maja Kocijančič – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Adam Kaznowski – Tel.: +32 229 89359; Kinga Malinowska – Tél.: +32 229 51383)

Commissioners Avramopoulos, Jourová and King in Helsinki for informal meeting of Justice and Home Affairs Ministers

Commissioner for Migration, Home Affairs and Citizenship Dimitris Avramopoulos, Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Věra Jourová and Commissioner for the Security Union Julian King will attend the informal meeting of Justice and Home Affairs Ministers on 18 and 19 July 2019 in Helsinki. On Thursday morning, Home Affairs ministers will discuss the future of EU internal security and the future of migration policy. After a working lunch dedicated to artificial intelligence, the meeting will continue in the afternoon with a session focusing on the fight against hybrid threats. Afterwards, Commissioner Avramopoulos and Commissioner King will take part in the press conference scheduled at +/- 16.15 (CET) and live streamed on EbS. On Friday, Justice Ministers will discuss measures to strengthen the rule of law and they will be invited to share best practices from Member States. Commissioner Jourová will also discuss the importance of judicial training on EU law to foster mutual trust in the EU, and will open a discussion on the way forward in the field of detention and its alternatives. A press conference will follow at +/- 13.45 (CET) which will be available on EbS. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud – Tel.: +32 229 67456; Christian Wigand – Tel.: +32 229 62253)

