COLLEGE MEETING: Commission launches debate on a gradual transition to more efficient and democratic decision-making in EU tax policy

The Commission has today kick-started the debate on reforming decision-making for areas of EU taxation policy, which currently requires unanimity among Member States. The Communication published today suggests a roadmap for a progressive and targeted transition to qualified majority voting (QMV) under the ordinary legislative procedure in certain areas of shared EU taxation policy, as is already the case with most other EU policy areas. This possibility is envisaged by the EU Treaties. It would allow Member States to reach quicker, more effective and more democratic compromises on taxation matters, unleashing the full potential of this policy area. Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, who had called for a move to qualified majority voting in taxation in his recent State of the Union addresses, said: “Our increasingly globalised economies need modern and ambitious tax systems. I remain strongly in favour of moving to qualified majority voting and a stronger voice for the European Parliament on the common future of taxation in our Union.” Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs Pierre Moscovici said: “The EU has had a role in taxation policy since the origins of the Community six decades ago. Yet if unanimity in this area made sense in the 1950s, with six Member States, it no longer makes sense today. The unanimity rule in taxation increasingly appears as politically anachronistic, legally problematic and economically counterproductive.” The Commission is not proposing any change in EU competences in the field of taxation, or to the rights of Member States to set personal or corporate tax rates as they see fit. Instead, the aim is to allow Member States to exercise more efficiently their already pooled sovereignty so that shared challenges can be addressed more swiftly. A press release, memo and factsheet are available online. (For more information: Johannes Bahrke – Tel.: +32 229 ; Patrick Mc Cullough – Tel.: +32 229 87183)

COLLEGE MEETING: Commission Appoints Director to its Education, Audiovisual and Culture Executive Agency

The European Commission has today decided to appoint Mr Roberto Carlini to the position of a Director of its Education, Audiovisual and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA). Mr Carlini, an Italian national, joined the Commission from the private sector in 1993. Over the years, he gained policy and management experience in the areas of telecommunications, information technology, audit and human resources. He first became a Head of Unit in 2008. He has been a Head of Unit "Selection, Recruitment and End of Service" in the Commission's Department for Human Resources since 2010. Mr Carlini will take up his new job as of 16 February. (For more information: Alexander Winterstein – Tel.: +32 229 93265; Andreana Stankova – Tel.: +32 229 57857)

Better connectivity and access to public transports thanks to EU funds in Szczecin, Poland

€327 million from the Cohesion Fund is invested in two transport projects in and around Szczecin, one of Poland's largest cities: the reconstruction of the tramway tracks and the modernisation of the waterway between Szczecin and the city of Świnoujście. Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Creţu said: “The inhabitants of Szczecin will soon enjoy better tram services in their city and, ultimately, better air quality. In addition, the whole region will soon reap the economic benefits of the modernised waterway." €40 million is invested in the reconstruction of tramway tracks in Szczecin. The new facilities will be adapted to the needs of people with disabilities and will be integrated with the Szczecin bike scheme, in order to easily combine tram with low-cost bike rentals. Noise and vibration will be reduced and security will improve on the whole network. Then, over €287 million is invested in the modernisation of the waterway, which is part of the Trans-European Transport Network core network between the Baltic and Adriatic Seas. Both projects are expected to be completed in 2023. (For more information: Christian Spahr – Tel.: +32 2 295 00 55; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr – Tel.: +32 229 56169)

Promotion des produits agroalimentaires européens: l'appel à propositions lancé aujourd'hui

La Commission européenne lance aujourd'hui l'appel à propositions pour des campagnes visant à promouvoir les produits agroalimentaires de l'Union européenne, sur son territoire et à l'étranger, doté d'un budget de plus de 191,6 millions d'euros, soit une augmentation de 12,5 millions d'euros par rapport à 2018. Ce sont 89 millions d'euros qui seront affectés à des campagnes dans des pays à forte croissance tels que le Canada, la Chine, la Colombie, le Japon, la Corée, le Mexique et les États-Unis. Une part du financement sera destinée à la promotion de produits spécifiques, tels que les olives de table, les produits biologiques ou les produits portant un label certifiant de la qualité du produit (AOP, IGP, STG). L'appel à propositions est ouvert à un large éventail d'organisations, telles que des associations professionnelles, des groupements de producteurs et des groupes agroalimentaires chargés des activités de promotion. Des programmes dits « simples » peuvent être soumis par une ou plusieurs organisations d'un même État membre. Les programmes « multiples » peuvent être soumis par au moins deux organisations d'au moins deux États membres ou par une ou plusieurs organisations européennes. Les campagnes qui s'ensuivent se déroulent généralement sur trois ans. Les propositions doivent être soumises avant le 16 avril 2019 via le portail dédié. La CHAFEA, l'agence exécutive de l'UE pour les consommateurs, la santé, l'agriculture et l'alimentation, organise une journée d'information à Bruxelles le 7 février, ouverte à tous les bénéficiaires potentiels pour les aider à mieux préparer leurs propositions. La Commission évaluera les propositions et annoncera les bénéficiaires à l'automne. Plus d'informations sont disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario - Tél.: + 32 229 56185; Clémence Robin - Tél.: +32 229 52509)

Eastern Partnership: TEN-T Investment Action Plan of €13 billion for better connectivity with the EU and stronger growth in the region

The European Commission together with the World Bank have developed a new Indicative trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T) Investment Action Plan that identifies priority projects in Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Republic of Moldova and Ukraine. Together, these almost 100 projects amount to an investment of almost €13 billion up to 2030 and foresee a total of 4800 kilometres of road and rail, 6 ports, and 11 logistics centres. The agreement on the maps extending the TEN-T to the Eastern partnership countries has entered into force on 9 January. Commissioner Johannes Hahn, responsible for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations, underlined “The completion of the Indicative TEN-T Investment Action Plan is a joint commitment to deliver tangible results for citizens across the region. The Plan will assist decision-makers in prioritising strategic investments in transport infrastructure with the aim of completing the TEN-T network defined as one of the 20 deliverables for 2020 in the Joint Declaration of the last Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.” Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc said: “Enhanced transport connectivity both within the Eastern Partnership region, and between the Eastern Partnership region and the EU has the potential to bolster economic growth and create job opportunities. The Plan shall also serve to highlight the importance of road safety as well as digital solutions in new projects, and to align design standards with current EU practices.” More information is available here. (For more information: Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172; Stephan Meder – Tel.: +32 229 13917; Alceo Smerilli +32 229 64887)

Eurostat: Excédent de 19,0 milliards d'euros du commerce international de biens de la zone euro, déficit de 3,2 milliards d'euros pour l'UE28 (novembre 2018)

Selon les premières estimations, les exportations de biens de la zone euro (ZE19) vers le reste du monde se sont établies à 203,0 milliards d'euros en novembre 2018, en hausse de 1,9% par rapport à novembre 2017 (199,2 milliards). Les importations depuis le reste du monde ont quant à elles été de 184 milliards d'euros, en hausse de 4,7% par rapport à novembre 2017 (175,7 milliards). En conséquence, la zone euro a enregistré en novembre 2018 un excédent de 19,0 milliards d'euros de son commerce international de biens avec le reste du monde, contre +23,4 milliards en novembre 2017. Le commerce intra-zone euro s'est établi à 170,5 milliards d'euros en novembre 2018, soit +1,5% par rapport à novembre 2017. Un communiqué de presse complet est disponibleen ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tél: +32 229 51383)





