Western Balkans Summit in Poznań: strengthening links within the region and with the EU

At the 2019 Western Balkans Summit in Poznań, the EU confirmed its commitment to strengthen cooperation with the region with a set of concrete measures focusing on five key areas: transport and energy, digital, economy, security and good neighbourly relations. Heads of Government, Foreign Ministers, Ministers of Economy and Interior from the Western Balkans, together with their counterparts from several EU Member States and high-level EU representatives, met yesterday and today in Poznań to strengthen regional cooperation between the Western Balkans partners, as well as between the region and the EU, and to further advance the European integration process of the Western Balkans. High Representative of the Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President Federica Mogherini participates in the Summit today, along with Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn who also attended the Summit yesterday with Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc. The full press release is available online as well as dedicated factsheets on boosting connectivity, boosting digital connectivity and on the EU accession process of the Western Balkans. Videos and photos of the visit will be available on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172; Alceo Smerilli – Tel.: +32 229 64887; Stephan Meder – Tel.: +32 229 13917)

La Commission européenne lance la procédure de recrutement pour la nouvelle Autorité européenne du travail [Updated 05-07-19 at 14:08]

La Commission européenne a lancé le site internet de l'Autorité européenne du travail (AEL) ainsi que la procédure de recrutement de son personnel. Avec plus de 17 millions d'Européens vivant ou travaillant dans un autre Etat membre que leur Etat d'origine, l'Autorité européenne du travail aidera les personnes, les entreprises ainsi que les administrations nationales à bénéficier des opportunités crées par la libre circulation des personnes. De plus, l'autorité sera un instrument important pour assurer une mobilité du travail juste. Le 13 juin dernier, les Etats membres ont désigné Bratislava comme la ville qui accueillera la nouvelle autorité. Durant la phase actuelle de lancement, la Commission accueillera l'ALE dans un premier temps à Bruxelles, jusqu'à ce que les locaux soient prêts en Slovaquie. La nouvelle autorité commencera à opérer mi-octobre. Elle sera établie dès le 31 juillet 2019 et ses activités débuteront à la mi-octobre, avec la première réunion de son comité de direction ainsi que la présentation du programme de travail. Il est également prévu que l'autorité atteigne ses capacités opérationnelles complètes d'ici à 2024 avec une équipe d'environ 140 personnes, dont quelques-uns seront détachés par les Etats membres et interviendront comme des agents de liaison nationale. La Commission vient de publier les premières vacances d'emploi de l'autorité dans la section vacances d'emploi. L'Autorité européenne du travail fait partie de la mise en œuvre du Socle européen des droits sociaux et a été annoncée par le Président Juncker dans son discours sur l'état de l'Union en 2017. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand – Tél: +32 229 62253; Melanie Voin – Tél.: +32 229 58659)

New EU rules to improve the fight against fraud to the EU budget start applying

As of tomorrow 6 July, the Directive on the fight against fraud to the Union's financial interests by means of criminal law (PIF directive) enters into force. By harmonising the definitions, sanctions and prescription periods of the criminal offences linked to fraud to the EU budget, it will make work of judicial and police authorities more efficient to fight these types of crimes. The Directive will also be the basis of the work of the European Public Prosecutor's Office. Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality Věra Jourová said: “Together with the European Public Prosecutor's Office, the new rules will better protect the EU budget from fraud. I count on Member States to fully and swiftly transpose these new rules. The European taxpayers' money must be duly protected from criminals.” The Directive is part of the Commission's strategy to strengthen the protection of the EU budget. It will improve the deterrence and effectiveness of the fight against criminals by aligning the Member States' approaches. The European Public Prosecutor's Office will play a key role in investigating, prosecuting and enforcing these offences. The new body is currently being set up and should be operational at the end of 2020. For more information, see information on the EPPO and the Directive on the fight against fraud to the EU budget. (For more information: Christian Wigand: +32 229 62253; Melanie Voin: Tel.: +32 229 58659)

La Hongrie rejoint deux initiatives de coopération numérique européenne

Hier, la Hongrie est devenue le 26ème pays européen à signer une déclaration de coopération sur la numérisation du patrimoine culturel. La déclaration, qui a été lancée lors de la Journée du numérique 2019, vise à mettre en commun les efforts destinés à utiliser les technologies numériques les plus modernes pour faire face aux risques auxquels est exposé le riche patrimoine culturel de l'Europe, améliorer son utilisation et sa visibilité, accroître l'engagement des citoyens et soutenir la coopération avec d'autres secteurs, comme le tourisme et l'éducation. Plus d'informations sur le patrimoine culturel numérique est disponible ici. En outre, la Hongrie a signé hier la déclaration préparant le terrain pour le développement et le déploiement d'une infrastructure de communication quantique dans l'UE. Jusqu'ici, huit États membres de l'UE ont rejoint la coopération afin d'explorer les possibilités offertes par les technologies quantiques qui permettront de sécuriser l'infrastructure numérique de l'Europe et de promouvoir l'utilisation de Quantum Key Distribution pour renforcer encore davantage la sécurité du cryptage. Cette déclaration de coopération a été lancée lors de la récente Assemblée numérique. (Pour plus d'informations : Nathalie Vandystadt – Tél.: +32 229 67083 ; Inga Höglund – Tél.: +32 229 50 698)

TRADE: EU moves ahead with dispute settlement over workers' rights in Republic of Korea

The EU yesterday requested a panel to address its long-standing concerns on labour standards in Korea. Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström said: “The EU-Korea trade agreement has produced large economic gains for both sides. Trade needs however to go hand in hand with workers' rights. We agreed on that when we put the agreement in place in 2011. Despite some steps in the right direction, nine years later Korea has still not delivered on its commitments. Therefore, at this stage, we see no alternative than to ask for a panel, while of course remaining open to further dialogue to find a mutually agreed solution. This move shows the importance that the EU attaches to sustainable development in our trade agreements.”The commitments under the trade agreement include the ratification and effective implementation of a number of fundamental conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO), as well as setting domestic legal guarantees on the freedom of association and the right to collective bargaining. The EU considers that the actions taken by Korea to implement this part of the agreement remain insufficient. This second phase of an arbitration procedure under the EU-Korea trade agreement is being triggered after formal government consultations held in January 2019 and more recent efforts failed to provide a satisfactory solution. During panel proceedings, the Commission will remain open to continue looking for a mutually agreed solution to the dispute. For more information, see the full announcement available online, a page on trade and sustainable development and the EU-Korea trade relations.(For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tel: +32 229 51383)

State aid: Commission approves €27 million public support for Dortmund Airport in Germany

The European Commission has found that operating aid of €27 million to secure the functioning of the Dortmund Airport in Germany is in line with EU State aid rules. The airport handles approximately 2 million passengers per year and is owned by the city of Dortmund and by Dortmunder Stadtwerke, a publicly owned local utility provider. Dortmunder Stadtwerke, the majority shareholder, will cover the airport's operating losses through annual grants. The operating aid aims to keep the airport running until 2023, when it is expected to cover its costs. The Commission assessed the measure under EU State aid rules, in particular the Aviation Guidelines. It found that the Dortmund airport is not expected to grow at the expense of other airports located within the same catchment area. As a result, the aid is not likely to have a negative impact on the profitability of other airports. On the contrary, the support to Dortmund Airport is likely to contribute positively to decongesting Düsseldorf airport, which is a major airport located in the same catchment area and is currently operating at its capacity limit. Therefore, the Commission considers that the public support will contribute to the mobility of European Union citizens and improve connections in the densely populated Rhine-Ruhr metropolitan area, without unduly distorting competition in the Single Market. On this basis, the Commission concluded that the operating aid is in line with EU State aid rules. More information will be available on the Commission's competitionwebsite, in the public case register under the reference SA.46373. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of MAGL by PGGM and the Macquarie Group

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control over Macquarie AirFinance Group Limited (‘MAGL') of the UK by Stichting Depositary PGGM Infrastructure Funds (‘PGGM') of the Netherlands and Macquarie Group of Australia. MAGL is currently owned by Macquarie Group and is active in aircraft leasing worldwide. PGGM manages pensions for different pension funds. The Macquarie Group is a financial group that provides asset management and finance, banking, advisory and risk and capital solutions. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns, because PGGM and MAGK are not active in the same or in related markets. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9391. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat: Excédent de 40,5 milliards d'euros des échanges courants de l'UE28

Le compte des opérations courantes de la balance des paiements de l'UE28, corrigé des variations saisonnières, a enregistré un excédent de 40,5 milliards d'euros (1,0% du PIB) au premier trimestre 2019, en hausse par rapport à l'excédent de 40,2 milliards (1,0% du PIB) du premier trimestre 2018 et en baisse par rapport à celui de 58,3 milliards (1,5% du PIB) au premier trimestre 2018, selon les estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Annika Breidthardt – Tél.: +32 229 56153; Annikky Lamp – Tél.: +32 229 56151)

Remarks by President Juncker at the joint press conference with Finnish Prime Minister Antti Rinne on occasion of the College visit to the Finnish Presidency of the Council of Ministers

President Juncker and the College of Commissioners are in Helsinki for the official launch of the Finnish Presidency of the Council of the European Union from 4-5 July. Today, at the joint press conference with the Prime Minister of Finland, Mr Antti Rinne, President Juncker said: "Finland has proven itself a leader in our Union, acting as more of a founding Member State than most founding Member States do. Finland has always chosen the European path. […] During these challenging times, Europe needs Finland: experienced, pragmatic and cool-headed, the Finnish Presidency has all it takes to drive forward the solutions we need to tackle the big issues that matter to our citizens.” On climate change, President Juncker said: "The Commission is in total harmony with the Finnish Presidency also with regards to the fight against climate change. We have no more time to waste. It is now that we must act together for the planet. Tomorrow will be too late. We would need at least 4 planets to maintain our current way of living, producing and consuming, and we have only one." Please find the full remarks online. You can watch the press conference on EbS+. (For more information: Margaritis Schinas – Tel.: +32 229 60524; Mina Andreeva – Tel.: +32 229 91382)

High Representative/Vice-President Federica Mogherini travels to Central Asia for the annual ministerial meeting

On Saturday 6 and Sunday 7 July, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the European Commission, Federica Mogherini, will travel to Turkmenistan and the Kyrgyz Republic. The primary focus of the visit is the 15th EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting, to take place in Bishkek on 7 July, providing an opportunity to present and discuss the implementation of the new EU Strategy on Central Asia, which was adopted by the Commission on 15 May and the Foreign Affairs Council on 17 June. This new Strategy, updating the first EU strategy on Central Asia of 2007, reflects the new dynamics that have developed in the region in recent years, the new momentum in regional cooperation, and the fast development of initiatives aiming to connect Europe and Asia across the region. Ahead of the Ministerial, on 6 July, Federica Mogherini will travel to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, where she will meet with Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and sign the establishment agreement of an EU Delegation in Turkmenistan.Europe by Satellite will provide coverage of the joint press conference that follows the signature. She will also meet with Gulshat Mammedova, the Speaker of the Mejlis. In Bishkek, the High Representative/Vice-President will meet with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Together with Foreign Minister Chingiz Aidarbekov, Federica Mogherini will witness the initialling of a new EU-Kyrgyzstan Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement before holding a joint press conference. She will deliver the closing remarks at the first-ever EU-Central Asia Forum, which brings together representatives of Central Asian and European civil societies to give them a voice in the development of the EU-Central Asia partnership. On 7 July, she will co-chair the EU-Central Asia Ministerial meeting, with the participation of the five Foreign Ministers in the region. It will provide an opportunity to convey a strong message of EU commitment to a region that has become increasingly important and in which recent developments have created new opportunities for EU engagement. At the end of the Ministerial, High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini and Foreign Minister Aidarbekov will hold a joint press conference. While in Bishkek she will also meet with women Members of Parliament and diplomats in the Diplomatic Academy. Photo and video coverage of the entire visit will be provided by Europe by Satellite. Video stock shot footage of the region, individual countries and specific EU projects is available for download online. For more information on EU-Central Asia relations see the following: EU-Central Asia relations factsheet, Kazakhstan (factsheet;website), the Kyrgyz Republic (factsheet;website), Tajikistan (factsheet; website), Turkmenistan (factsheet;website) and Uzbekistan (factsheet;website). (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Adam Kaznowski – Tel: +32 229 89359)

Le Vice-président Dombrovskis et la commissaire Thyssen participent au Conseil Emploi, politique sociale, santé et consommateurs

Lundi 8 juillet, le Vice-président chargé de l'euro et du dialogue social, Valdis Dombrovskis, et la commissaire aux Affaires sociales, à l'emploi, aux compétences et à la mobilité des travailleurs, Marianne Thyssen, participeront au Conseil Emploi, politique sociale, santé et consommateurs (EPSCO). Suite à l'initiative de la Présidence finlandaise, le Conseil débutera avec un débat stratégique sur l'économie du bien-être, en présence du Secrétaire général de l'Organisation de coopération et de développement économique (OCDE), José Ángel Gurría. Le lien entre ce sujet et le Semestre européen sera abordé lors du déjeuner, auquel le Président de l'Eurogroupe Mário Centeno, se joindra. Dans le contexte du Semestre européen 2019, il est prévu que le Conseil approuve les recommandations du Programme national des réformes 2019, ainsi que les recommandations spéciales par pays, ainsi que les lignes de conduites pour les politiques de l'emploi des Etats membres. L'agenda du Conseil comprend également un débat sur les aspects de l'emploi abordés dans la communication de la Commission « Une planète propre pour tous : vision stratégique à long-terme d'une économie climatique neutre », ainsi que sur l'édition 2019 de l'analyse des développements sociaux et de l'emploi en Europe (ESDE). Une conférence de presse retransmise en direct se tiendra après la réunion, vers 15h00. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand – Tél : +32 229 62253; Melanie Voin – Tél.: +32 229 58659 ; Annikky Lamp – Tél : +32 2 229 56151)

