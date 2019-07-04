Le président Juncker et le Collège des commissaires assistent au lancement officiel de la présidence finlandaise du Conseil de l'UE (4 et 5 juillet)

Le président Juncker et le Collège des commissaires seront à Helsinki, les 4 et 5 juillet, pour le lancement de la présidence finlandaise du Conseil de l'Union européenne. Les priorités de présidence finlandaise visent à renforcer les valeurs communes de l'Union et de l'État de droit, rendre l'Union plus compétitive et socialement inclusive, renforcer la position de l'Union comme chef de file mondial en matière de lutte contre le changement climatique, ainsi qu'à protéger les citoyens européens sur tous les plans. Ces priorités sont d'ores et déjà soutenues par la Commission européenne, comme explicité dans notre contribution à la réunion informelle des chefs d'État ou de gouvernement de l'UE à 27 qui a eu lieu à Sibiu (Roumanie), le 9 mai dernier. Le jeudi 4 juillet, le Président, accompagné par le Collège des Commissaires, se rendra au diner informel organisé par le Premier ministre finlandais, Antti Rinne, à 19 heures CET. Le vendredi 5 juillet, à 9 heures CET, le président Juncker tiendra une réunion bilatérale avec le Premier ministre Rinne, à l'issue de laquelle une photo de famille sera organisée avec le Collège et les membres du gouvernement finlandais. En parallèle, des rencontres auront lieu entre les membres du Collège et les membres du gouvernement finlandais, selon les thématiques suivantes : le prochain budget à long terme de l'UE, une Europe juste, durable et compétitive, et une Europe influente et une Europe protectrice. À 10 heures CET, une rencontre plénière entre le Collège et les membres du gouvernement finlandais aura lieu. Cette réunion sera suivie, à 10h45 CET, d'une conférence de presse avec le président Juncker et le Premier ministre Rinne, qui sera retransmise en direct sur EbS+. Ensuite, le président de la République, Sauli Niinistö, accueillera le Collège, à 11h15 CET pour un déjeuner informel, organisé dans le palais présidentiel. Le Collège sera ensuite accueilli au siège du Parlement finlandais, pour une série de rencontres. (Pour plus d'informations: Margaritis Schinas – Tél.: +32 229 60524; Mina Andreeva – Tél.: +32 229 91382)

Member States' compliance with EU law in 2018: efforts are paying off, but improvements still needed

Today's 36th Annual Report on Monitoring the Application of EU law sets outhow the Commission monitored and enforced EU law in 2018. The online Single Market Scoreboard (edition 2019 based on data in 2018), also published today, evaluates the performance of EU/EEA countries in the EU single market and identifies the shortcomings where the countries and the European Commission should step up their efforts. Each failure to correctly and timely apply EU law denies citizens and businesses the rights and the benefits they enjoy under EU rules. The Annual Reportfor 2018 shows a small increase (by 0.8%) of open infringement cases compared to cases in 2017. On the Single Market Scoreboard, the best performing countries were Portugal, Slovakia, Finland, Sweden and Lithuania, while the most red (performance below average) and yellow (average performance) cards were given to Spain, Italy, Greece and Luxembourg. Citizens and businesses can only enjoy the many benefits of the single market if the rules that have been jointly agreed by Member States actually work on the ground. For the 2018 Annual Report, a full press release and an EU-28 fact sheet are available online as well as 28 fact sheets by country. For the EU Single Market Scoreboard, see the performance overview and the performance per Member State (28 EU countries and Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway). Since 1984, following a request made by the European Parliament, the Commission presents an Annual report on monitoring the application of EU law during the preceding year. The European Parliament then adopts a resolution on the Commission's report. Other answers on the frequently asked questions on the general EU infringement procedure are available here. (For more information: Natasha Bertaud - Tel.: +32 229 67456; Lucía Caudet - Tel.: +32 229 56182; Uldis Šalajevs – Tel.: +32 229 67560)

Évolution de l'emploi et de la situation sociale en Europe: le rapport 2019 montre que la lutte contre le changement climatique peut être un facteur de croissance et d'emploi

La Commission européenne a publié aujourd'hui l'édition 2019 de son rapport annuel sur l'évolution de l'emploi et de la situation sociale en Europe (ESDE) consacré au thème de la durabilité. Il montre que la lutte contre le changement climatique et la préservation de la croissance vont de pair. Il présente plusieurs options stratégiques capables de préserver la compétitivité de l'UE, de soutenir la croissance et d'en faire profiter l'ensemble de la population de l'UE et les générations futures tout en visant une transition ambitieuse vers une économie neutre pour le climat. Le rapport 2019 confirme également que l'activité économique de l'UE poursuit son expansion, atteignant des niveaux records en matière d'emploi et conduisant à une amélioration de la situation sociale. Marianne Thyssen, commissaire pour l'emploi, les affaires sociales, les compétences et la mobilité des travailleurs, a déclaré: « Ce rapport annuel montre que la relance de l'économie européenne se confirme. Avec 240,7 millions d'Européens en emploi, soit 13,4 millions d'emplois créés depuis le début de la Commission Juncker, l'UE affiche le taux d'emploi le plus élevé jamais enregistré. Le taux de chômage en Europe est historiquement bas, et le nombre de personnes menacées de pauvreté continue de baisser. Nous sommes donc dans les conditions idéales pour intensifier notre action au profit des citoyens sur la base du socle européen des droits sociaux, et cette action doit passer par une transition équitable vers une économie neutre pour le climat, qui exploite au mieux les possibilités offertes par la “croissance verte”. » La transition vers une économie neutre en carbone permettra d'accroître le nombre d'emplois disponibles et aura une incidence sur la structure du marché du travail, la répartition des emplois et les compétences requises. D'ici à 2030, cette transition pourrait créer 1,2 million d'emplois supplémentaires, en plus des 12 millions déjà attendus. Un communiqué de presse et une fiche d'informations sont disponibles en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Christian Wigand– Tél.: +32 2 229 62253; Melanie Voin – Tél.: +32 2 229 58659)

Young Jewish Europeans face increasing antisemitism, a new EU study finds

Today, the European Commission presents together with the Fundamental Rights Agency (FRA) a survey on the “Experiences and perceptions of antisemitism” of young Jewish Europeans in the EU. The report shows that four in five young Jewish Europeans have declared that antisemitism is a problem in their country, and believed it to have increased over the past five years. Moreover, 44% of young Jewish Europeans experienced antisemitic harassment. 80% of the young victims, however, have not reported harassment to the police, or to any other authority. European Commissioner for Justice, Consumers and Gender Equality, Věra Jourová said: “Young Jewish Europeans are very attached to their Jewish identity. I am saddened that they fear for their security in Europe, do not dare to wear a kippah and some even consider emigrating. We need to act fast to combat antisemitism in Europe and join our efforts to keep our youth safe. We want young Jewish citizens to grow up in Europe feeling they fully belong here. Antisemitism is a threat to our European values. This is why we made fighting it a priority and work closely with Member States to ensure they are fully part of our Union.” The Commission has undertaken many actions over the last years to fight antisemitism and launched the Working Group on antisemitism last week, following the unanimous adoption of the Council Declaration on fighting antisemitism. The full survey results, as well as a press release are available online. (For more information: Christian Wigand +32 2 229 62253; Melanie Voin +32 2 229 58659)

Sustainable Finance: Commission's technical expert group launches a call for feedback on the taxonomy for sustainable economic activities

The European Commission welcomes the latest step to drive forward sustainable finance in the EU, with the launch of a call for feedback on a classification system – or “taxonomy” – for environmentally-sustainable economic activities. The consultation is being launched by the Technical Expert Group (TEG) on Sustainable Finance, a global group of experts set up by the Commission, which published its Report on Taxonomy on 18 June 2019. The expert group's report follows on the Commission's May 2018 legislative proposal on an EU taxonomy. With its proposal, currently being discussed by the European Parliament and the Council, the Commission aims to gradually develop a unified EU-wide classification system for environmentally sustainable economic activities. The ultimate aim is to contribute to more informed decisions by businesses and investors. In line with the objective of a climate-neutral Europe by 2050, the call for feedback is part of the Commission's commitment to climate change mitigation and adaptation, the core objective of its Action Plan on financing sustainable growth, published in March 2018. During the autumn, the TEG will advise the Commission how to take this feedback forward in developing the future EU Taxonomy. Stakeholders are invited to comment on the proposed activities identified by the expert group that contribute substantially to climate change mitigation and adaptation and the proposed technical screening criteria. The call for feedback closes on 13 September 2019. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229-56194; Guillaume Mercier – Tel.: +32 229-80564)

New report: more work needed to ensure that all children in Europe have access to quality early education and care

Today, the European Commission's Eurydice network published its latest report on ”Key Data on Early Childhood Education and Care in Europe". The report concludes that many European countriesare not offering universal access to high quality early childhood education and care. Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, said: “We clearly need to do more to make sure that every child in the EU has access to quality early childhood education and care. This is vital to give everyone the best start in life and to build fair, cohesive and resilient societies. This report shows what countries are doing to ensure access and quality and allows us to concentrate our efforts on specific areas of improvement. Some countries are doing well, while others lag behind. As we continue to build a true European Education Area, this report is a good basis for further work to guarantee universal access across the EU.” Six quality dimensions are analysed in the report: governance, access, the workforce, educational guidelines, as well as monitoring and the evaluation of early childhood education and care systems. These aspects are also the focus of the recently adopted Council Recommendation on High Quality Early Childhood Education and Care Systems. This Recommendation, which is one of the building blocks of the European Education Area the Commission intends to build with Member States by 2025, is designed to help develop a common understanding of what constitutes good quality service provision and to support Member States in improving access to and quality of their systems. As the report published today shows, many European countries cannot yet provide education and care of good quality at all ages of early childhood, often maintaining a division between childcare and pre-primary education. The report is available online. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein – Tel.: +32 229 56184)

Commission launches work on major research and innovation missions for cancer, climate, oceans and soil

Today the European Commission launched the work on five major research and innovation missionsthat will be part of Horizon Europe, which is the next framework programme (2021 – 2027) and has a proposed budget of €100 billion. The European research and innovation missions aim to deliver solutions to some of the greatest challenges facing our world, including cancer prevention and treatment, climate change, healthy oceans, carbon-neutral smart cities and healthy soil and food. At the occasion of the Informal Council for Research Ministers in Helsinki, Finland, Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, Carlos Moedas, announced the appointment of five prominent experts to chair the mission boards: Ms Connie Hedegaard, Professor Harald zur Hausen, Mr Pascal Lamy, Professor Hanna Gronkiewicz-Waltz and Mr Cees Veerman. Among their tasks will be to identify and design the missions as well as propose specific targets and timelines. Also today, Professor Mariana Mazzucato, Special Advisor for Mission Driven Science and Innovation to Commissioner Moedas, presented a new report "Governing Missions in the European Union", which outlines the conditions of making missions a success. Commissioner Moedas said: “I am excited to see the mobilisation of such high-profile people to help us solve our generation's biggest challenges through research and innovation missions. The missions will be in good hands with the commitment, drive and leadership that these outstanding individuals will bring. The new report from Professor Mazzucato, who has already been such a decisive source of inspiration, will give us further insights into how we make the missions a success.” For more information about the newly launched work on research and innovation missions see here. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: + 32 229 56182; Marietta Grammenou - Tel.: +32 229 83583)

Antitrust: Commission re-adopts decision and fines five producers of reinforcing steel bars €16 million for price-fixing cartel

The European Commission has re-adopted a cartel decision against five Italian manufacturers of reinforcing steel bars for concrete, namely AlfaAcciai, Feralpi Holding, Ferriere Nord, Partecipazioni Industriali (Riva Fire) and Valsabbia Investimenti / Ferriera Valsabbia. In its decision, the Commission has imposed total fines of €16 074 000 for the companies' participation in a price fixing cartel between December 1989 and July 2000. The cartel has already been the subject of two previous Commission decisions. In December 2002, the Commission adopted a decision imposing fines on eight steel manufacturers and the Italian steel manufacturers' association. The General Court annulled this decision in October 2007. In September 2009, the Commission re-adopted a decision imposing fines on all eight companies. In December 2014, the General Court upheld the 2009 decision, which became final for the three companies that did not appeal. In September 2017, the Court of Justice set aside the General Court's judgments and annulled the 2009 Commission decision. Both the General Court annulment of the Commission's 2002 decision and the Court of Justice annulment of the Commission's 2009 decision were based on procedural grounds. Today's decision addresses this issue and re-imposes fines on the five manufacturers. The re-adoption of this decision is based on the public interest in pursuing an effective and deterrent enforcement against cartels. The re-adopted decision includes an exceptional 50% fine reduction for all five companies. This is in recognition of the long duration of proceedings which is not attributable to the companies involved. The decision will be made available under case number 37956 in the public case register on the Commission's competition website. More information on the Commission's action against cartels is available in the cartels section of the competition website. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Maria Tsoni - Tel.: +32 229 90526)

Eurostat : Le volume des ventes du commerce de détail en baisse de 0,3% dans la zone euro, baisse de 0,4% dans l'UE28 (mai 2019 comparé à avril 2019)

En mai 2019 par rapport à avril 2019, le volume des ventes du commerce de détail corrigé des variations saisonnières a diminué de 0,3% dans la zone euro (ZE19) et de 0,4% dans l'UE28, selon les estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. En avril 2019, le volume du commerce de détail a diminué de 0,1% dans la zone euro et dans l'UE28. En mai 2019 par rapport à mai 2018, l'indice corrigé des effets de calendrier des ventes de détail a augmenté de 1,3% dans la zone euro et dans l'UE28. Un communiqué de presse est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet – Tél. +32 229 56182; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tél.: +32 229 56169)

High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini and Commissioners Hahn and Bulc at the Western Balkans Summit in Poznań, Poland [updated at 04-07-19 at 12:24]

High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice-President of the Commission Federica Mogherini, Commissioner for European Neighbourhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn and Commissioner for Transport Violeta Bulc will be in Poznań, Poland on 4-5 July to participate at the 2019 Western Balkans Summit organised in the framework of the Berlin process. Leaders and Ministers from ten EU Member States and from the six Western Balkan partners will attend the Summit which will focus on regional cooperation and good neighbourly relations, youth, security and the rule of law, with special focus on anti-corruption. The EU delegation will aim at strengthening links within the region and with the European Union by launching new initiatives and programmes to improve transport and energy connectivity and to boost digital transformation. The EU will also step up its support to socio-economic development and green growth, regional cooperation, good neighbourly relations, and security cooperation. High Representative/Vice-President Mogherini will, together with Commissioner Hahn, attend the Leaders' meeting on Friday 5 July. Commissioner Hahn delivered a keynote speech this morning at the Grand Opening session and attended at the panel “Clean Environment – Green Agenda”. This afternoon, he will participate at the ministerial session with Ministers of Foreign Affairs first and with Ministers of Economy, he will open the Chambers Investment Forum, a platform of dialogue between the Commission and the businesses in the Western Balkans and will have a press conference (available on EbS). Commissioner Bulc will participate in a Working Lunch for Ministers of Economy where they will have a discussion on “Getting the Business Environment Right: Strategies, Financing and Connectivity”. She will also take part in a meeting of the Ministers of Economy on “Supporting Mobility: The Connectivity Agenda”. In the context of Commissioner's Bulc visit, a number of transport projects of regional nature will be proposed for endorsement, amongst others by the Transport Community, an international organisation for transport cooperation composed of the EU and the six Western Balkan partners. Videos and photos of the visit will be available on EbS. (For more information: Maja Kocijancic – Tel.: +32 229 86570; Enrico Brivio – Tel.: +32 229 56172; AlceoSmerilli – Tel.: +32 229 64887; Stephan Meder – Tel.: +32 229 13917)

