Horizon 2020: Commission to invest €11 billion in new ways to address societal challenges and boost jobs and growth

Today the European Commission announced how it will spend the last and biggest annual share of €11 billion of the EU research and innovation funding programme Horizon 2020. In this final year the Commission will focus on fewer and crucial topics such as climate change, clean energy, plastics, cybersecurity and the digital economy, supporting further the Commission's political priorities. The budget plan will also be geared towards preparing the way for Horizon Europe, the next framework programme (2021-2027) for research and innovation that will feature an important novelty, the European Innovation Council. The latter is a one-stop-shop for innovation funding aimed to turn science into new business and accelerate the scale-up of companies. It is already running in its pilot phase and will benefit from a budget of €1.2 billion in 2020 (for more information see also this factsheet). Carlos Moedas, Commissioner for Research, Science and Innovation, said: "Horizon 2020 is generating new knowledge and technologies, and has a strong economic impact. For every 100 euro we invest through Horizon 2020, we expect to add 850 euro to our GDP by 2030, creating millions of jobs for Europeans. That is why we have proposed €100 billion for the next Horizon Europe programme, to boost the EU's competitiveness, innovation capacities and scientific excellence."Horizon 2020, the EU's €77 billion research and innovation funding programme for 2014-2020, supports scientific excellence in Europe and has contributed to high-profile scientific breakthroughs such as the discovery of exoplanets, first images of a black hole and development of advanced vaccines for diseases such as Ebola. For more information about this year's budget plan under Horizon 2020 see here. For key facts and figures on the €2.8 billion investment in 2020 for four focus areas see this factsheet. (For more information: Lucía Caudet - Tel.: +32 229 56182; Marietta Grammenou - Tel.: +32 229 83583)

La Commission approuve une nouvelle appellation d'origine protégée de France

La Commission européenne a approuvé la demande d'inscription du « Jambon du Kintoa » dans le registre des appellations d'origine protégées (AOP). Le « Jambon du Kintoa » est un jambon sec frotté à la poudre de « Piment d'Espelette » AOP et produit dans certaines communes des Landes et des Pyrénées-Atlantiques dans le sud-ouest de la France, territoire qui correspond globalement au pays Basque français. Le terme « Kintoa » trouve son origine dans le droit de glandage pour les porcs, appelé communément droit de quinta, perçu par les rois de Navarre depuis au moins le XIIIème siècle sur les porcs qui étaient menés en transhumance dans les montagnes royales de Navarre. Les rois prélevaient ainsi un porc sur cinq, d'où le nom donné à ce droit. Le « Jambon du Kintoa » provient d'un porc Pie-noir du pays Basque, race particulièrement adaptée au climat montagnard. Cette nouvelle appellation va rejoindre plus de 1 450 produits alimentaires déjà protégés dont la liste est disponible dans la base de données DOOR. Pour plus d'informations, voir aussi les pages sur la politique de qualité. (Pour plus d'informations: Daniel Rosario – Tél: +32 2 29 56185; Clémence Robin – Tél: +32 229 52509)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of joint control of Standard Steel by Sumitomo and NSC

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of joint control of Standard Steel Holdings, Inc. of the US by Sumitomo Corporation of Japan and Nippon Steel Corporation (“NSC”) of Japan, which currently solely controls Standard Steel. Standard Steel manufactures forged steel wheels and axles for freight railcars, locomotives and passenger railcars, and operates primarily in North America. Sumitomo is an integrated trading and investing company that provides a comprehensive range of services and products in Japan and around the world. NSC is active in the manufacturing and supply of steel products. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns because Standard Steel is primarily active in North America and its activities and turnover in the European Economic Area are very limited. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9384. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Eurostat : Les prix à la production industrielle en baisse de 0,1% dans la zone euro, stable dans l'UE28 (mai 2019 comparé à avril 2019)

En mai 2019 par rapport à avril 2019, les prix à la production industrielle ont diminué de 0,1% dans la zone euro (ZE19) et sont restés stables dans l'UE28, selon les estimations d'Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. En avril 2019, les prix avaient diminué de 0,3% dans la zone euro et étaient restés stables dans l'UE28. En mai 2019 par rapport à mai 2018, les prix à la production industrielle ont augmenté de 1,6% dans la zone euro et de 1,9% dans l'UE28. Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Lucía Caudet - Tél.: +32 229 56182; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tél.: +32 229 56169)

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Commissioner Navracsics in Finland for the EU Youth Conference

Tomorrow, Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, will be in Finland to discuss the future perspectives for education and training of young workers at the closing session of the Helsinki Youth Conference organised by the Finnish Presidency of the EU and the European Commission. Debating with young people alongside Minister of Science and Culture, Annika Saarikko, the Commissioner will highlight the role of youth work in empowering young people, and the value of developing a shared understanding of what quality youth work is. Ahead of the event, Commissioner Navracsics said: “As our societies and young people's needs and experiences change, youth work needs to evolve. Youth work has an important part to play in equipping young people with the competences they need, and is especially valuable in reaching out to isolated young people. That is why we have placed youth work at the heart of our new EU Youth Strategy. We will work with Member States to boost education and training of youth workers, for example, and keep supporting mobility of youth workers through the Erasmus programme.” The results of the discussions at the conference will feed into upcoming Council Conclusions on the Education and Training of Youth Workers and the EU Youth Dialogue 7th cycle. “Creating opportunities for Youth” is a thematic priority of the current Presidency Trio (Romania-Finland-Croatia), with aspecial focus on “Quality Youth Work for All” by the Finnish Presidency of the Council. The Commission has already proposed a strategic youth work agenda, endorsed in the Council's three-year Work Plan. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein - Tel.: +32 229 56184)

