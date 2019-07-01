EU and Mercosur reach agreement on trade

The European Union and Mercosur - a bloc comprising Argentina, Brazil, Paraguay and Uruguay - reached a political agreement for an ambitious, balanced and comprehensive trade agreement on Friday 28 June. The new trade framework - part of a wider Association Agreement between the two regions – will consolidate a strategic political and economic partnership and create significant opportunities for sustainable growth on both sides, while respecting the environment and preserving interests of EU consumers and sensitive economic sectors. President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker said: “I measure my words carefully when I say that this is a historical moment. In the midst of international trade tensions, we are sending today a strong signal with our Mercosur partners that we stand for rules-based trade. Through this trade pact, Mercosur countries have decided to open up their markets to the EU. This is obviously great news for companies, workers and the economy on both sides of the Atlantic, saving over €4 billion worth of duties per year. This makes it the largest trade agreement the EU has ever concluded. Thanks to the hard and patient work of our negotiators, this is matched with positive outcomes for the environment and consumers. And that's what makes this agreement a win-win deal.” The agreement upholds the highest standards of food safety and consumer protection, as well as the precautionary principle and contains specific commitments on labour rights and environmental protection, including the implementation of the Paris climate agreement. For more information see the press release, MEMO, factsheets and exporter stories. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tel: +32 229 51383)

EU signed trade and investment protection agreements with Vietnam

The representatives of the European Union – Commissioner for Trade Cecilia Malmström and Minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea, on behalf of the Romanian Presidency of the Council – signed yesterday in Hanoi the EU-Vietnam trade and investment protection agreements. These most ambitious agreements concluded by the EU with a developing country mark a milestone in our partnership with Vietnam. They will promote further economic development and reinforce trade and investment ties between Vietnam and the European Union. The agreements also further reinforce the EU's engagement with the Southeast Asian region. Following the signature, the agreements will now be presented on the Vietnamese side to the National Assembly and, on the EU side, to the European Parliament, for their consent. A joint statement published on the occasion of the signature is available online. For more information about the agreement, see a dedicated webpage online. (For more information: Daniel Rosario – Tel.: +32 229 56185; Kinga Malinowska – Tel: +32 229 51383)

Aide humanitaire: 7 millions d'euros pour la préparation aux catastrophes en Afrique australe et dans l'océan Indien

Alors que les catastrophes naturelles menacent les populations les plus vulnérables en Afrique australe et dans la région de l'Océan Indien, l'Union européenne fournit une aide humanitaire de sept millions d'euros pour renforcer les capacités des communautés et des autorités pour se préparer et faire face aux catastrophes. Christos Stylianides, commissaire en charge de l'aide humanitaire et de la gestion de crises, a déclaré: "Investir dans la préparation aux catastrophes naturelles est un investissement destiné à sauver des vies lorsque la prochaine crise se produira. La région d'Afrique australe et de l'Océan Indien est particulièrement vulnérable. Dans le cadre de son nouveau paquet d'aide, l'UE soutient également les technologies modernes comme les drones, alors que leur utilité est croissante pour sauver des vies en cas d'urgence, lorsque chaque minute compte." Cet ensemble d'aide humanitaire européenne va soutenir l'amélioration de la préparation et des capacités de réponse du personnel local de protection civile et des communautés exposées au risque de catastrophes naturelles; utiliser la technologie et des approches innovantes en matière de préparation aux catastrophes pour aider les communautés à réagir rapidement et éviter la perte de vies humaines et de biens; et aider les écoles à continuer à dispenser un enseignement en cas de catastrophe naturelle. Le communiqué de presse est disponible en ligne. (Pour plus d'informations: Carlos Martin Ruiz De Gordejuela – Tél.: +32 229 65322; Daniel Puglisi – Tél.: +32 229 69140)

Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions: support for almost 7,300 researchers and innovators

As part of the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions, the Commission has selected 67 consortia under the 2019 Research and Innovation Staff Exchange call for proposals. This will allow almost 7,300 excellent researchers and innovators to collaborate with their peers abroad. They will work across different sectors and disciplines to tackle societal challenges such as the economics of climate change policies, automated driving, atmospheric pollution and cultural heritage. Commissioner for Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Tibor Navracsics, said: "Year after year, this scheme proves to be a powerful way to allow universities, companies and research centres to share knowledge and expertise at both national and international levels. It helps to boost creativity and entrepreneurship and to turn cutting-edge research results into innovative products and services." An overall budget of €74 million will enable researchers to go abroad and engage in collaborative research and innovation activities. This will include researchers at doctoral level, post-doctoral fellows, as well as technicians, managerial and administrative staff. 801 organisations are involved, including 449 universities, 103 SMEs and 236 organisations from third countries. The Research and Innovation Staff Exchanges programme is a unique opportunity for individuals to extend their networks, benefit from innovative research training and tap into new career opportunities. By participating in Research and Innovation Staff Exchanges, organisations can form partnerships with other leading organisations from across the world. Further details on the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Actions are available here. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Joseph Waldstein - Tel.: +32 229 56184)

Fair Taxation: New dispute resolution for double taxation enters into force

New EU rules come into force today to ensure quicker and more effective resolution of tax disputes between Member States, making life easier and offering much more tax certainty for businesses and individuals experiencing double taxation issues.The eagerly awaited new system will help to find solutions for tax disputes between Member States that can arise from the interpretation and application of international agreements and conventions providing for the elimination of double taxation. Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs, Taxation and Customs, Pierre Moscovici said: “A fair and efficient tax system in the EU should also ensure that the same revenue is not taxed twice by two different Member States. When that happens, the problem should be solved swiftly and efficiently. From today, resolving tax disputes will be a lot easier. Companies, in particular small businesses, and individuals that may be experiencing cash flow problems as a result of double taxation will see their rights considerably enhanced. They can now be more certain that their tax matters will be resolved by the relevant judicial authorities in an acceptable and predictable timeframe, instead of dragging on for years.” Estimates show that 2000 such disputes are currently pending in the EU, out of which around 900 are over 2 years old. The mechanism will ensure that businesses and citizens can resolve disputes related to tax treaties more swiftly and effectively, in particular those related to double taxation - a major obstacle for businesses and individuals that creates uncertainty, unnecessary costs and cash-flow problems. At the same time, the new directive introduces more transparency around tax disputes in the EU. A press release is available here. (For more information: Vanessa Mock – Tel.: +32 229 56194; Patrick McCullough - Tel.: +32 229 87183)

Entry into force of the new Western Balkans regional roaming agreement: clear drop in roaming charges

Starting today, citizens and businesses in Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia and Serbia will pay less while using their mobile phones when they are roaming within the region. Consumers will see a substantial reduction of their roaming charges within the region, with calls becoming up to eight times cheaper and costs for data dropping on average from €3/MB to €0.20/MB. The new regional roaming agreement is a first step towards the introduction of “roam like at home” within the region, with further reductions of roaming charges expected as of 1 January 2020. Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society, Mariya Gabriel said: “The regional roaming agreement is an important signal of tangible regional cooperation and integration and I am satisfied that the European Commission was able to support this process with expertise gained from our own experience in introducing the EU roam like at home rules. I welcome the political commitment shown by all across the region in negotiating and implementing this agreement on time. This agreement has a major objective the best interests of the citizens and businesses in the Western Balkans.” The agreement was signed by the Western Balkans ministers on 4 April in Belgrade. It is an important achievement of the Digital Agenda for the Western Balkans, launched by the European Commission in June 2018. Further details on the digital connectivity in the region are available in a factsheet. (For more information: Nathalie Vandystadt – Tel.: +32 229 67083; Inga Höglund – Tel.: +32 2 295 06 98)

Eurostat: Le taux de chômage à 7,5% dans la zone euro, à 6,3% dans l'UE28 (mai 2019)

Dans la zone euro (ZE19), le taux de chômage corrigé des variations saisonnières s'est établi à 7,5% en mai 2019, en baisse par rapport au taux de 7,6% d'avril 2019 et au taux de 8,3% de mai 2018. Cela est le taux le plus faible enregistré dans la zone euro depuis juillet 2008. Dans l'UE28, le taux de chômage s'est établi à 6,3% en mai 2019, en baisse par rapport au taux de 6,4% d'avril 2019 et au taux de 6,9% de mai 2018. Cela est le taux le plus faible enregistré dans l'UE28 depuis le début de la série mensuelle sur le chômage en janvier 2000, Ces chiffres sont publiés par Eurostat, l'office statistique de l'Union européenne. Eurostat estime qu'en mai 2019, 15,653 millions d'hommes et de femmes étaient au chômage dans l'UE28, dont 12,348 millions dans la zone euro. Par rapport à avril 2019, le nombre de chômeurs a diminué de 71 000 dans l'UE28 et de 103 000 dans la zone euro. Comparé à mai 2018, le chômage a baissé de 1,277 million de personnes dans l'UE28 et de 1,133 million dans la zone euro. Un communiqué de presse est disponible ici. (Pour plus d'informations: Johannes Bahrke – Tél. +32 229 58615; Enda McNamara – Tél.: +32 229 58615; Annikky Lamp – Tél.: +32 229-56151)

State aid: Commission opens investigation into proposed public support for Peugeot plant in Spain

The European Commission has opened an in-depth investigation to assess whether Spain's plan to grant €20.7 million of public support to PSA for investing in its existing car plant in Vigo (Spain) is in line with EU rules on regional State aid. PSA, a large industrial group active in the automotive sector, is investing around €500 million in new production lines for the launch of new vehicles, as well as in process improvements in the existing plant of Peugeot Citroën Automobiles España in Vigo. In November 2017, Spain notified the Commission of its plans to grant €20.7 million of public support for the project. The Commission has doubts at this stage that the planned aid support complies with all criteria of the 2014 Regional State Aid Guidelines. In particular: (i) the Commission has concerns that the Spanish public support might have attracted the investment project away from an economically more disadvantaged region in another Member State, or that PSA would have carried out the investment in any event in Vigo, even without public support; (ii) under the applicable rules on regional aid, investments by large companies in existing production facilities are generally not eligible to receive regional investment aid, except if the investments enable fundamental, innovative changes in the production process that are applied for the first time in the sector concerned in the EEA. At this stage, the Commission has doubtson whether the planned production process issufficiently innovative to qualify for this exception; (iii) the Commission also has doubts in relation to the support's contribution to regional development and on its appropriateness and proportionality; and (iv) it cannot, at this stage, exclude that the aid would have negative effects on competition in certain segments of the passenger car market targeted by the investment. The Commission will now investigate further to determine whether or not these initial concerns are confirmed. The opening of an in-depth investigation provides Spain and interested third parties with an opportunity to comment on the measure. It does not prejudge in any way the outcome of the investigation. Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, in charge of competition policy, said: "Public investment is important to foster economic growth in disadvantaged regions in Europe. However, we need to avoid harmful subsidy races between Member States. The Commission will carefully investigate if Spain's planned support is really necessary for Peugeot to invest in genuinely innovative production processes in Vigo and if it will further develop the region without unduly distorting competition or harming cohesion in the EU.” The full press release is available online in EN, FR, DE, ES. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Antitrust: Commission adopts guidelines to help national courts estimate the economic harm caused by cartels

Anyone harmed by an infringement of EU competition law has the right to obtain compensation for such harm. This right is exercised in proceedings before national courts. The European Commission has adopted guidelines to help these national courts estimate the share of price increases caused by a cartel that are passed on to indirect purchasers and final consumers. The adoption of the guidelines, known as the “Passing-on Guidelines” was foreseen in the Antitrust Damages Directive, which helps citizens and companies claim damages if they are victims of infringements of EU antitrust rules. This applies not only to direct customers of companies found participating in cartels, but also to indirect customers and final consumers when the cartel related price increase has been passed on to them. The newly adopted guidelines will assist national courts to decide on the level of such compensation, on a case by case basis. The final version of the guidelines takes into account the views and comments submitted by stakeholders in last year's consultation on the draft guidelines. Both the Passing-on Guidelines and further information on the quantification of harm in antitrust damages actions are available on the Commission's dedicated website. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

State aid: Commission publishes the non-confidential version of decision to open in-depth investigation into the Netherlands's tax treatment of Nike

Today, the Commission has published the non-confidential version of its decision, adopted on 10 January 2019, to open an in-depth investigation into the Netherlands's tax treatment of Nike. The Commission has concerns that five Dutch tax rulings – granted from 2006 to 2015 – may have allowed two Nike group companies in the Netherlands to pay less tax and given them an unfair advantage over other companies, in breach of EU State aid rules. The opening of an in-depth investigation gives the Netherlands and interested third parties an opportunity to submit comments. It does not prejudge the outcome of the investigation. The decision is available under the case number SA.51284 on the Commission's competition website. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel. +32 229 56182; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Mergers: Commission clears acquisition of IXM by CMOC

The European Commission has approved, under the EU Merger Regulation, the acquisition of IXM (‘IXM') of the Netherlands by CMOC Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of China Molybdenum Co. Ltd (‘CMOC'), of China. IMX is a global trader that sells base metal concentrates and refined metals, such as copper, and by-products, (such as blister precious metal concentrates and cobalt. CMOC is active in mining, processing, smelting, deep processing, research and development and trade of copper, gold and other precious metals. The companies' activities overlap and have vertical links in relation to the sale of copper concentrate, refined copper, secondary copper products and gold concentrate. The Commission concluded that the proposed acquisition would raise no competition concerns given the companies' low combined market shares and the presence of a number of stronger players in these markets. The transaction was examined under the simplified merger review procedure. More information is available on the Commission's competition website, in the public case register under the case number M.9252. (For more information: Ricardo Cardoso – Tel.: +32 229 80100; Giulia Astuti - Tel.: +32 229 55344)

Commissioner Bieńkowska to participate in the Ukraine Reform Conference in Toronto

Commissioner Bieńkowska is travelling to Canada, where she will take part in the high-level Ukraine Reform Conference that takes place between 2-4 July in Toronto. The conference is an opportunity for Ukraine and its international partners to gather and reflect on the country's achievements and reform challenges as well as to demonstrate shared commitments to support Ukraine in its democratic reform agenda. This year's event, the third such annual gathering so far, will be hosted by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and will gather representatives of Ukraine's leadership, headed by President Zelenskyy, as well as a range of representatives from other countries, civil society organisations, businesses, international partners, diaspora and other experts. Tomorrow, Commissioner Bieńkowska, will meet President Zelenskyy and attend a panel discussion on Ukraine's sovereignty, security and prosperity with other high-level representatives of EU Member States, Ukraine, Canada and international organisations. The discussions during the conference will be structured around the ‘Toronto Principles' presenting key political reform priorities for Ukraine developed jointly by a large number of Ukraine's reform minded civil society, business and other citizen organisations and based on a broad consultation. In addition, Commissioner Bieńkowska will join a lunch with participating Heads of Delegations to discuss global and regional security issues. (For more information: Lucía Caudet – Tel.: + 32 229 56182; Sophie Dupin de Saint-Cyr - Tel.: +32 229 56169)

